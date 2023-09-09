Trent Cheney tucked his body into the loft under exposed rafters and swiped left to right as spray foam insulation layered on the wood inside the tiny home.
“Yeah. It’s hot,” he said. “But this is important.”
There’s a veteran waiting to live in the tiny home Cheney is spraying. There are 25 veterans waiting to call the village home off 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. There is an estimate of 300 homeless veterans in Horry County.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said fellow foam insulation sprayer Todd Bolton. “The significance behind it is resounding. These people fought for us and gave so much for us as a country. And now, you hear about them being set aside. It’s our duty as humans to try to repay and help.”
Cheney and his wife Katherine of CJC Insulation from Blacksburg, South Carolina, called on their foam insulation community through a Facebook group asking for help with the tiny home project that has been in the works for more than a year.
“This is the best group of people. They answered and came and it’s amazing. They are just the best group of people you’d ever meet,” Katherine Cheney said of the men and women preparing the homes on Friday.
The foam insulation volunteers are now part of dozens of volunteers and companies who are making the tiny home village a reality. There have been donations of roofing, siding, plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning units and cabinets.
The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center out of Little River has been planning the tiny home village for homeless veterans since the two-acre tract was donated anonymously in late 2020.
Since the land was donated and plans for 25 houses drawn, the village has been the site of community support backed by donations to ensure the $1.5 million village is built. But it has been faced COVID-19 delays, vandalism and stolen property.
“But we are almost done. They’re ready to rock and roll,” Scott Dulebohn, the center’s director, said of the months of delays. “We don’t have a million-dollar budget to build these houses, so everything’s pieced together and put together however we can to make it work.”
Dulebohn said the center was faced with several months of delays waiting for a grant that would have paid for the project. Little work was able to be done while waiting for the grant, but it didn’t come through. Meanwhile, other volunteer efforts such as the foam insulation event Friday and Saturday took about three weeks to come together.
The next few days, Dulebohn said, he expects the city to inspect the insulation and other volunteers can install drywall, put in cabinets and outfit the home interiors before the final inspections.
“We’re really expecting about eight to 10 weeks once this is completed. So, that puts us at Thanksgiving for them to move in,” he smiled. “We’re close. I see a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a process.”
The homes are shy of 150-square-feet with room for a futon or couch, a bathroom and sink. The homes will be American Disabilities Act compliant.
To qualify, he has said, the veterans had to be honorably discharged and agree to a few rules such as no partying and being required to pay about $200 monthly. The monthly fee will be put into an escrow account that they can get back if they decide to leave the village.
Once the 25 homes are complete, Dulebohn said, work will begin on the second phase that includes eight duplexes for homeless veterans and a 40-foot-by-40-foot resource center. The resource center will hold a kitchen, laundry, offices and a day room.
And he pointed to the back corner of the property that’s circled in shade from old oak trees, there will be an area for swings, chairs and a fire pit.
In between working and welcoming volunteers, Katherine Cheney leaned in to hear Dulebohn say the target move-in date will be around Thanksgiving.
“We’ll be here. We’ll put the word out. It will be a party,” she said flicking insulation from her cheek.
For the Friday and Saturday work, she estimated the foam insulation community has donated about $25,000 in supplies and labor. The volunteers are from the Carolinas, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Canada.
“We’re blessed so we have to bless others,” said Karen Wikert of Mrs. Sprayfoam of Augusta, Georgia.
In addition to Mrs. Sprayfoam and the Cheneys’ CJC Insulation, the spray foam community supplying volunteers and materials are Todd Bolton and Clay Jones from Synergy Spray Foam and HVAC of Lexington, South Carolina; Victory Polymers’ Troy Herring and Lauren Meyers of Charleston and Connecticut; Accufoam’s Matt Mullins of Birmingham, Alabama; Integrity Plus Insulation LLC’s Eric Gladson of Wisconsin; Coleman Hylton of Foam Pro from Danville, Virginia; Elastochem’s Paul Rogers of Canada; Ambit Polyurethane’s Dav Lall; Natural Polymers’ Evan Pelletier; K.J. Gonzalez of Mooresville, North Carolina and Jeff Tyx of OBX Street Carts.
The Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center opened in 2009 providing services such as financial planning, housing and workforce training programs. It offers a thrift shop that funnels the donations into the center as well as peer counseling to direct veterans and their spouses to any other assisting agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.