A 34-year-old man has been identified as the pedestrian who was hit and killed on U.S. 501 on Monday morning, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Casey Gates died from injuries sustained in Monday morning's pedestrian versus vehicle collision, McSpadden said. Gates was homeless, McSpadden said.

A 2011 Ford SUV was traveling north on 501 near the Forestbrook Road exit when the SUV struck a pedestrian in the roadway, said Lance Corporal Nicholas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m.

Pye said there were two occupants in the SUV. Both were wearing seat belts and were not injured.