U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eric Fisher’s emotional tells were a minimum.
His eyes hidden behind black sunglasses, the husband and father cleared his throat and dug his tongue into his left cheek when he heard about receiving a mortgage-free home from Operation Finally Home and Lennar.
“It’s going to be a burden off our shoulders without having the stress about payments and making bill payments and taking care of them,” he said of his two daughters walking past the slab that will be a home in a few months. “It means I can go back to … I’ve been skipping out on a lot of appointments.”
The Marine enlisted in 2007 and served several combat tours in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Bahrain leaving him with traumatic brain injuries and severe post-traumatic stress disorder. He was medically discharged in 2016.
Since then, the family originally from Toms River, New Jersey, relocated to the Myrtle Beach area so Fisher could enroll in professional golf management at Coastal Carolina University.
“I haven’t really been taking care of myself,” he said while neighbors dressed in red, white and blue stopped to shake hands thanking him for his service.
More than 100 neighbors to be, Lennar and Operation Finally Home (OFH) representatives lined the streets of the Forestbrook neighborhood with American flags and wandered to the back side of the development hoping to be in on a surprise for the Fisher family.
Rusty Carroll of OFH and Scott Withington of Lennar had told the Fishers there was a delay with the builders on a home they wanted while saying the interview process for OFH was ongoing. They asked the Fishers to take a ride around the neighborhood.
The Horry County Police escort and flags planted in freshly cut lawns gave away the surprise.
On the drive over, Carroll said, Felicity Fisher was reading “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss.
“She’s the one with the tiara,” he said introducing the 5-year-old to the gathering. “Little does she know how much of a meaning that book actually has because the foundation that’s being provided by Lennar and this community is going to allow them to go to places that they never thought they’d be able to go before.”
OFH is a national nonprofit that has more than 300 home projects in more than 33 states. The organization provides mortgage-free homes for veterans and their widows.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Whitmore and his family received the first OFH mortgage-free home in Horry County a few years ago.
Since, Whitmore said attending the surprise groundbreaking ceremony, he and the Fishers have become friends.
“We’re really proud of you,” Withington said to Fisher as Whitmore nodded. “We also want to say thank you. Thank you for your sacrifices that you’ve made to keep everybody in this country safe. It wouldn’t be complete without saying thank you to your family.”
The Fisher family includes wife Breanna, 8-year-old daughter Arabella, Felicity and Oakley the service dog.
In almost a decade in service, Fisher’s awards include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Presidential Unit Citation Medal, a Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, three Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
“Welcome to the neighborhood. Welcome home,” a man called out as Fisher walked to a shady spot within sight of what will be his family’s home in a few months.
