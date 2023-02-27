Wendy Hodges will be the new District 4 representative on the Horry County Board of Education.
Hodges will serve the unexpired term of former District 4 representative David Cox, who was elected chairman last year and seated in January. She was up against four other contenders.
“I’m a team player – I don’t have any preconceived notions,” Hodges said at the end of her board interview Monday night.
A former Horry County Schools curriculum specialist and English teacher, Hodges is a Conway native who has been a real estate agent in the area for the last 20 years.
Hodges holds a degree in secondary education from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in educational administration from the same institution, and has some background study in education from Francis Marion University.
She attended Horry County Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, she said.
“I am personally connected with Horry County Schools and committed to giving back to the district that was the source of my public education and later allowed me the opportunity to work as an educator [and a] successful business leader in my real estate career,” Hodges said in her District 4 letter of intent.
She told the board that she intended to wait a while to establish her priorities, as she wanted to visit schools, listen to other board members, and get some experience before deciding what items she should focus on first.
Her vision for the district is for it to “continue to be as great as it has been." She said board members should focus on “making sure our kids are in safe, warm environments where they can learn and be successful in our county.”
Hodges will be officially sworn in as the District 4 representative at their next meeting on March 6.
