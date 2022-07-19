Anthony Biondo smiles and is modest about the history he made last month in Orlando.
He became the first-ever gold medal winner in surfing at the Special Olympics USA Games. The event has been held for a number of years but this was the first time surfing has been included as one of the Olympic events.
Biondo just grins and says, “It’s pretty cool” when describing his feat. He’s been competing in local and regional competitions since he was 8. He grabbed his first wave at the Cherry Grove Pier when he was 6 and has been in love with the sport ever since.
For Biondo, surfing is much more than just a hobby or pastime. He was diagnosed with autism around the age of 5. When life gets too much for him, surfing is a way to bring everything back into focus.
“It’s very calming,” he said. “I taught myself how to surf. It’s hard work but worth it.”
His mom Tracy said because of his autism, school has always been tough for her son. He had every kind of therapy available to young students with autism. But when he was having a really bad day, she would pick him up from school and head to the beach.
“It was the perfect therapy for him,” she said. “It’s where he feels the most comfortable.”
At the age of 9, Biondo was determined to get a new surfboard.
“For birthdays and Christmas, he just asked for money and put it in a jar in his room,” his mom said. “He ended up saving $700. It was that important to him.”
Tracy said her son has to really concentrate on doing the little things that most people take for granted.
“His right and left brain parts don’t communicate with each other as they should,” she said. “Sometimes he has to do something repetitively to get it, such as learning new surfing moves or just writing something.”
But, she added, he’s mechanical. He loves working on things like car engines.
“He says he can see things the way they’re supposed to be even without a guideline such as following a wire all the way through a motor,” his mom explained. “He said his mind is like a Google map that you move with your fingers.”
Besides working on motors, Biondo works at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, a job he’s had for three years now. He does whatever they need from lifeguarding to working on equipment.
Surfing is his passion. Cherry Grove is his favorite local spot but he’s grabbed waves from Florida to New England. His favorite surfing adventure occurred in 2019 just before COVID hit.
Some friends took him along on a surfing vacation to El Salvador.
“That was my favorite,” Biondo said. “I’d love to go back there.”
He doesn’t talk much about it, but he said the Orlando competition was pretty special. His family got to go and watch him compete against other surfers from South Carolina and Florida at Disney.
The Surf Dreams Foundation in Myrtle Beach paid his entry fees and some local businesses and residents raised money for his family to go along and support his Olympic efforts.
He said after winning the gold medal, he’s been contacted by some surfing companies who are interested in what he does.
His surfing coach Tom Palmieri said it was special watching Biondo take the gold in Florida.
“He’s a natural,” he said. “I just helped him tweak a few things. He doesn’t need coaching to be successful.”
Anthony said he would love to do something related to surfing as a career, but if not he’ll have a backup plan.
“Maybe real estate investments,” he suggested.
