Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Conway’s Main Street is a nearly 100-year-old home that has been renovated into a bed and breakfast.

Owner Janel Ralph purchased the two-acre property in November 2020, and began renovating it along with her husband David.

The Conway bed and breakfast just began hosting guests last month.

Janel Ralph, who has had a longtime career in the real estate industry and flipping houses, said it's she and her husband's first time renovating a home and turning it into a bed and breakfast.

“It’s exciting to be able to do something new,” Janel Ralph said. “The restoration has been the most challenging.”

The home's history and character still shines through the renovations and modern decor after the Ralphs have worked the last year and a half to renovate the property. They’ve done much of the work themselves, Janel Ralph said, which includes intricate but bold crown molding, refinishing the original hardwood floors with a dark stain, and renovating the carriage house in the back, which has a three-car garage beneath.

Sitting on a little more than two acres, the home’s finished area is about 7,000 square feet, according to Horry County land records. It has three stories made up of seven bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, multiple sitting areas, a library, dining room, an office, butlers pantry and kitchen.

The home is also currently on the market for $1.9 million. Janel Ralph said they are hoping the bed and breakfast will be successful, adding she initially bought the property to either flip it and sell it or flip it and turn it into a bed and breakfast.

Each of the bedrooms has been named after flowers, like the sunflower room and the rose room.

Its top floor is all one rental, with two bedrooms and a bathroom. The space used to function as a kindergarten multiple decades ago.