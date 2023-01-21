A portion of U.S. 701 is closed Saturday afternoon after a train derailed just outside of Loris, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
U.S. 701 is closed between Clio Road and SEC 19, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said in a tweet just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Drivers may detour by taking Clio Road to SEC 19 and then back to 701, Tidwell said.
Multiple train cars were turned over after the train derailed, according to news parter WMBF News. No injuries were reported.
Check back for updates.
