The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a 'traffic incident' in Garden City Beach Sunday involving an Horry County Police Department vehicle, according to a tweet from the HCPD.
The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District transported one person to the hospital following the incident, which happened near Holly Avenue.
No HCPD personnel were injured, the agency said.
The department's Professional Standards Division will also conduct an investigation.
