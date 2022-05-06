Police and firefighters could be the highest paid in the state if the proposed budget passes in Myrtle Beach.

City leaders reviewed the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 at the monthly workshop on Thursday. The budget has to undergo a public hearing and pass two votes before going into effect.

The proposed budget includes pay raises for all the city’s nearly 990 employees and a 10-mill property tax increase.

The city’s proposed budget, which comes in at $292 million, is spent mostly on public safety. There are 25 new police officer positions funded in addition to 22 other new positions spread across the city’s other departments from the sewer department to three people for right-of-way maintenance on the north end.

If approved, the city’s police will be getting a 12.18% pay bump, or about $6,446 annually. The city’s firefighters will be getting a 5.68% pay increase or about $3,710 annually.

“What we’re experiencing right now is something we’ve never seen before,” said City Manager Fox Simons, referring to increased inflation and competition with employee’s wages. “This does come at a cost.”

The cost line in the proposed budget is $5.8 million more than last year. That includes increased wages and benefits.

Overall, minimum wage goes from $12.71 to $15.75 or $26,436 to $32,760 annually.

Other than minimum wage employees, the city operates under three different pay grades – general, police department and fire department.

There are about 420 employees who fall under the general pay grade and each could be getting about 7% or $3,567 more annually.

The city recently conducted a wage and compensation study with other cities and city staff determined Myrtle Beach’s employees were underpaid. The city is abiding with the seven-year police recruitment and retention plan calling for 10 new officers annually. This year, Simons said, is the fifth year.

As of March, there are 48 police vacancies, said police spokesperson Tom Vest. He added on top of potentially becoming the highest paid officers in the state, the current operating budget allows for $4,000 relocation incentives and certified officers are eligible for a 10% pay increase.