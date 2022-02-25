PINOPOLIS – An increase in taxes and parking rates were on the table for discussion during the second day of the Myrtle Beach budget retreat Thursday.
Michelle Shumpert, chief financial officer for the city, said the total allowable tax increase was 14.9% in property taxes.
“We’re limited annually as to how much we can raise taxes,” Shumpert said. “This is the limit right now.”
There are two factors that make up the total allowable tax increase – the consumer price index (CPI) and population growth, Shumpert explained. However, the city has not received the population growth component from the state yet, meaning that 14.9% increase may go even higher.
“When they come back to me with the population growth, the assumption is that will increase,” Shumpert said.
How does that proposed tax hike translate for full-time city residents who pay 4% in property taxes and those who own vacation homes and investment property accessed at 6%?
Owner occupied properties at $250,000 and $500,000 with an assessed property value at 4% will see an increase of $26 and $135, respectively, and owner-occupied properties at $250,000 and $500,000 with an assessed property value at 6% will see an increase of $45 and $90.
Commercial water and sewer rate hikes are also a possibility.
Fast food restaurants with a 1.5-inch meter using about 60,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase of 4.60% or $20.76. Sit-down restaurants with an average usage of 190,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase of 4.59% or $65.60.
Hotels with a 3-inch meter and an average usage of 280,000 gallons of water a month could see an increase of $98.25 to their monthly bill. Large resorts with a 4-inch meter and an average usage of 900,000 gallons of water a month could see their bill increase by $310.67.
Storm water fees could see a 22% annual increase over the next five years following a rate study that was conducted last year, Shumpert said.
“We look at what our expected operational cost and our expected capital cost will be over that five-year period and we have our consultants design a fee increase that will allow us to cover those costs over those five years,” Shumpert explained.
For single family residential units, their bill would increase by $1.68 a month and $20.16 a year. Restaurants with a lot size of 22,250 square feet would see a $5.98 increase per month, same for hotels with a similar lot size. Hotels with a lot size of 16 acres, or roughly 710,000 square feet, would see their monthly bill go up $191.20 and pay $2,294.40 annually in storm water fees.
In addition to a possible tax hike for city residents and business owners, it may cost visitors more to park.
Myrtle Beach hasn’t raised variable parking rates in seven years.
Brian Tucker, assistant city manager, discussed with council the idea of increasing the following parking rates:
• Hourly rate for city-wide oceanfront beach access spots could go from $2 to $3 and the maximum daily rate could increase from $10 to $15
• Hourly rate for the core, or parking spots from 6th Avenue North to 16th Avenue North, could go from $1.75 to $2 and to remove the three-hour maximum time limit
• Hourly rates for spots located between 29th Avenue South and 31st Avenue North (excluding the core) could go from $1.50 to $2 and the maximum daily rate to go from $8 to $10
• Weekly on-street passes would increase from $30 to $50
In 2021, the city sold 759 weekly on-street passes, bringing in just under $23,000. Compare those number of passes sold in 2021 with the new $50 rate, the city would bring in $37,950 if the rate increase is passed. All other parking passes such as non-resident passes, non-resident golf cart decals, employee decals and replacement decals would remain the same.
“That is an option for council to consider,” Tucker said.
While Tucker has only held the title of assistant city manager for a little over six months, he knows the goal of getting folks to come downtown and stay for a while. He said parking rates are not keeping people from coming downtown.
“The private lots are charging $40 and $50 a day,” Tucker said. “They expect to pay for parking and we need to keep our parking rates in line with everybody else.”
Tucker added the city does make money off the private lots through property taxes and business licenses but not from what the lots make on parking.
In 2021, the city made over $2.5 million in parking totals. After expenses, the city had a parking net income of nearly $1.5 million. With the current rates, Tucker projected a parking net income of nearly $1.275 million. However, should the rate adjustment be approved and come into play midseason, Tucker projected a parking net income of more than $1.7 million. For the calendar year of 2023, the city could see a net income of over $2 million with the adjusted rates.
Tucker said he believes that North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will follow in Myrtle Beach’s footsteps and adjust their rates accordingly.
“I don’t think we ever want to commit future councils to rate increases,” Tucker said. “We’re constantly re-evaluating costs to the residents whether it’s coming to the city or not. We will adjust as we feel the market requires us to adjust.”
Paid parking season in Myrtle Beach is March 1 through the end of October. Should there be an increase in parking rates, Tucker said they would not take effect until the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
No votes will be taken at the retreat and city manager Fox Simons will present the council with a balanced budget in months. The council has to approve a budget before the beginning of the fiscal year, which is July 1, 2022.
