PINOPOLIS – An increase in taxes and parking rates were on the table for discussion during the second day of the Myrtle Beach budget retreat Thursday.

Michelle Shumpert, chief financial officer for the city, said the total allowable tax increase was 14.9% in property taxes.

“We’re limited annually as to how much we can raise taxes,” Shumpert said. “This is the limit right now.”

There are two factors that make up the total allowable tax increase – the consumer price index (CPI) and population growth, Shumpert explained. However, the city has not received the population growth component from the state yet, meaning that 14.9% increase may go even higher.

“When they come back to me with the population growth, the assumption is that will increase,” Shumpert said.

How does that proposed tax hike translate for full-time city residents who pay 4% in property taxes and those who own vacation homes and investment property accessed at 6%?

Owner occupied properties at $250,000 and $500,000 with an assessed property value at 4% will see an increase of $26 and $135, respectively, and owner-occupied properties at $250,000 and $500,000 with an assessed property value at 6% will see an increase of $45 and $90.

Commercial water and sewer rate hikes are also a possibility.

Fast food restaurants with a 1.5-inch meter using about 60,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase of 4.60% or $20.76. Sit-down restaurants with an average usage of 190,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase of 4.59% or $65.60.

Hotels with a 3-inch meter and an average usage of 280,000 gallons of water a month could see an increase of $98.25 to their monthly bill. Large resorts with a 4-inch meter and an average usage of 900,000 gallons of water a month could see their bill increase by $310.67.

Storm water fees could see a 22% annual increase over the next five years following a rate study that was conducted last year, Shumpert said.