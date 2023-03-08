About 150 students are gearing up for the South Carolina High School Rodeo Association championship that will soon be underway this month in Horry County.
Organizer Stacy Smith said nearly 25 local students will be competing, as well as others from across the state.
“I’m just looking forward to, as every year, raising more awareness in the area,” Smith said. “There’s always a lot of people who haven’t been to a rodeo … it’s done as a performance. We’ve got some really, really talented kids who ought to go far after high school.”
The gate opens at 6:30 p.m. with performances starting at 8 p.m. March 17-18 at Res-Les Farm, 1208 Gilbert Rd. in Conway.
This local event was started to help raise awareness about high school rodeos, Smith said. At the time, her daughter was the only high schooler who was involved from Horry County. Her family’s efforts over the last eight years have changed that.
“It has worked, we are really proud of that,” she said, adding that number has grown to over 20 locally. “We’ve really been able to see the fruits of our labor.”
Rodeo events include bull and bronc riding, barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping and steer wrestling.
High school students and junior high schoolers have the opportunity to win money and scholarships, Smith said.
All of the participants will be competing for the state championship, Smith said. Those who are the top four at state will go on to nationals.
The 8th annual event is sponsored by Bell & Bell, The Jerry Cox Co., Hearl Heating AC & Electrical, and The Cypress Inn.
Tickets are $10 and children five years old and under enter for free.
On-site food vendors will be available.
“I’d like to welcome everybody out and I can promise you it’ll be good, clean family fun,” Smith said. “Just be prepared to see some fast and furious rodeo act, and cheer on these kids as they compete for state and national titles.”
