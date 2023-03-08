Walker McAbee hangs on in the saddle bronc competition of the South Carolina High School Rodeo Association rodeo outside of Conway on Friday, March 18, 2022. McAbee traveled from his home in Woodruff, South Carolina to compete with other students in the event at 4175 Sabrina Lane. The rodeo continues on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com