Horry-Georgetown Technical College recorded the highest enrollment in the college’s history for this fall, the college announced.
HGTC also saw the highest one-year increase in new students since 1966. The college currently has 8,400 students enrolled, with a total enrollment increase of more than 2,000 students across the college’s three campuses, HGTC reports. Nearly 4,700 new students registered this semester – HGTC’s highest number of new students to register, a 35% increase over last year.
“The influx of new students speaks to the quality of education at HGTC,” HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore said in a release. “HGTC enrollment is strong. We anticipate the largest enrollment in history and the largest increase in many years. HGTC is pleased with the community’s faith in the College especially in a time when two-year colleges across the nation have seen an alarming enrollment decline, and employers have seen an increased need for highly skilled workers. We are delighted to see a surge in interest in HGTC as the first choice among students to earn a high-quality education while enjoying a rewarding college experience.”
Of the students enrolled this fall semester, 6,208 of those students are residents of Horry and Georgetown counties, and 85% are in-state residents, according to HGTC, and students enrolled represent 32 states and about 36% are minority students.
Dr. Melissa Batten, HGTC’s vice president for student affairs, said in a release that HGTC’s culture plays a role in its increasing enrollment trends.
“We have a culture of care on our campuses where we work tirelessly to support students to be successful and lift them up when needed,” Batten said. “I believe that culture of care and the overall Gator community has resonated with our students, and that has shown in our enrollment numbers this fall.”
For more information about enrolling at HGTC, call 843-347-3186 or visit www.hgtc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.