Tavis Hemingway was working at the James R. Frazier Community Center when he saw a flyer about an education grant through Horry-Georgetown Technical College for folks living in the Bucksport, Toddsville and Bucksville communities.
“I thought I might as well take advantage of it,” Hemingway said.
For the second year in a row, HGTC is offering education grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and approved by Horry County Government in 2021.
The grant is offered to residents in the Bucksville, Toddsville and Bucksport communities through the Bucksport community education program.
“HGTC has been promoting this exciting news and hopes others will learn how the funding opportunities have benefited the communities in which they live. We are in the second year of this grant opportunity with funds still available,” said Vincent Myers, HGTC workforce development manager. “We want to continue our success of the program by helping those in the community overcome the barriers of attaining an education, which is necessary to not only survive but also thrive financially.”
Hemingway completed his associate’s degree in science and thanks to the grant, is now studying business to enhance his own startup. His company Alt Transport, LLC is a non-emergency medical transportation service.
“It’s given me a little more of the business background,” he said.
While Hemingway said he believes he would still have tried to take some business classes through HGTC, this grant helped him to go for it. He said he’d suggest the same to others.
“Take advantage of it while it lasts,” Hemingway said.
Shakerra Washington, a mom of two daughters who is from the Bucksport area, also saw a flyer and decided this grant could help her get her certification in phlebotomy.
She tried to go to college when she was pregnant with her oldest child but it was very stressful, she said.
Everything finally fell into place though, thanks to the HGTC grant and the support of her fiancé and her mother.
Washington was able to complete some classes online and some at the Frazier community center.
“The instructor for the phlebotomy program was amazing. Seeing her passion for teaching encouraged me to want to learn more,” Washington said. “She believed in me even when I did not believe in myself. The push and positive feedback were exactly what I needed to give me the reassurance to keep going in furthering my education.”
She will start her new job with Carolina Health Specialists later this month.
“I was going crazy [applying for jobs],” Washington said. “I was ready to jump right in.”
HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore said the college is excited about the results its seeing through the grant program.
“There are many tuition-free programs available for various career paths and life-changing opportunities for residents who will take advantage of classes as they prepare for a better future,” Fore said.
Opportunities are available in a number of fields, including certified medical assistant, certified nursing assistant, commercial driver’s license (CDL), computer technology, culinary arts, drone training, emergency medical technician basic, IV therapy and phlebotomy.
For more information on the available grant, please call HGTC community development coordinator at (843) 349-7258 or katelyn.clay@hgtc.edu or Vincent Myers at (843) 349-5387 or Vincent.myers@hgtc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.