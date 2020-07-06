The Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) Foundation was recently presented with a $10,000 check from the Horry County Sheriff’s Foundation.
This latest donation from Sheriff Phillip Thompson and Foundation President Tom Fox added funding toward the $25,000 endowment for students attending HGTC in the criminal justice program.
“On behalf of the HGTC Foundation, I would like to thank the Sheriff's Foundation of Horry County for their support in helping our students reach their educational goals,” said Neyle Wilson, HGTC Foundation president and CEO. “The Sheriff's Foundation of Horry County has been a supporter of the HGTC Foundation and the Criminal Justice program at HGTC for many years.”
The donation will help numerous students for years to come achieve their goals of attending HGTC and pursuing their criminal justice degrees. Many of the highly-skilled graduates will proudly serve their local communities whether in law enforcement, the courts, corrections or juvenile justice, according to information provided by HGTC.
Sheriff Thompson proudly added, “We are committed to the support of the criminal justice program and the HGTC Foundation. Through our partnership with HGTC, we will continue to increase the existing endowment of $25,000 to $100,000 over the next couple of years.”
“We are so appreciative of their continued support by increasing the amount in their endowed scholarship fund,” Wilson said.
The purpose of the HGTC Foundation is to raise funds to support the programs, services and activities of HGTC, its students and employees and to create and cultivate positive relationships between the College and the community.
The HGTC Foundation invites the community to become involved as the College continues to foster its reputation as a high-quality learning and teaching institution with a student-centered environment. The community can enhance this vision with financial support for scholarships, programs, facilities or other needs; donations of equipment or technology; mentoring students; providing internships; and serving on various academic or foundation advisory boards.
Call (843) 477-2105 or visit the website.
