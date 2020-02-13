Dr. Fred Carter, president of Frances Marion University, and Dr. Marilyn Fore, president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College, signed an agreement between their schools on Wednesday, which will enable aspiring teachers to complete their two-year degree at HGTC, and transfer seamlessly to FMU to complete their bachelor’s degree from their School of Education in just two years.
The schools hope that this agreement will help the current teacher shortage in the region.
“The partnership between HGTC and FMU is designed to increase the higher education opportunities for HGTC graduates of our Associate in Applied Science in Teacher Education program. It’s also another effort to combat the teacher shortage South Carolina and our local area are facing,” said Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore, HGTC President. “Flexible options will be offered to assist students, including a three-year accelerated cohort option as well as online courses to accommodate busy schedules.”
Students who fulfill all other requirements for enrollment at FMU will be able to complete one of the following programs: early childhood education, elementary education, or middle level education.
Carter said that 87 percent of the graduates from their institutions stay in the area and teach in local districts.
“Educating teachers to serve our region is a fundamental part of the mission of Francis Marion University,” says Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University. “This agreement not only provides a critical link for students from HGTC to earn their bachelor’s degree, but it also solidifies the ties between FMU, HGTC and the rest of our region.”
The program will be available beginning fall 2020 with financial aid and scholarship opportunities.
(0) comments
