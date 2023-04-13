Spring has sprung and that means it’s time for the opening of the area farmers markets.
“We’re excited to have an early start this year at several market locations, and extra pop-up markets throughout the season,” said Waccamaw Market Cooperative Executive Director Samantha Tipton.
The Waccamaw Market Cooperative is a 501c3 nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community-based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties.
Guided by Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension, the cooperative now includes a network of markets sponsored by public and private organizations in the region – ensuring that local communities in the Waccamaw region have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
Each market hosts a variety of goods from local farms, talented local artisans, food vendors and some nonprofit organizations.
Valor Park (1120 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach) and Surfside Beach (corner of Surfside Dr. and Willow Drive) markets began the first week of April, as well as the market located at the Hammock Shops on the south end and Murrells Inlet’s in the Lee’s Inlet Kitchen parking lot.
“Starting the first week of May we’ll be in full swing at all locations with lots of returning vendors and new vendors to check out as well,” Tipton said. “We post regular updates and vendor spotlights on social media, so be sure to follow along.”
Find a map of local markets and more on their website at www.waccamawmarkets.org.
Market Schedules
Valor Park (Market Common)
Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
April 1 – December 16
1120 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach
Surfside Beach
Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
April 4 – December 19
Corner of Surfside Drive and Willow Drive North
Coastal Carolina University
Begins April 19
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Prince Lawn
Coastal Carolina University, Conway
Pawleys Island
Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
(April 23, May 7, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16,
August 6, August 20, September 24, October 29, November 26)
The Hammock Shops, 10880 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
Murrells Inlet
Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
(April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, August 27)
4460 US-17 Business (Lee’s Inlet Kitchen parking lot)
North Myrtle Beach
Fridays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
May 5 – December 15
925 1st Avenue S., North Myrtle Beach
Downtown Conway
Saturdays 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
May 6 – October 28
Under the Main Street Bridge in Conway
