As Easter approaches on April 9, egg hunts are underway around Horry County. Here is where to find Easter egg hunts in the area:
Conway
The city of Conway will hold an Easter egg hunt at the city's Sports & Fitness Center on April 1.
Organizers say the event has been held for at least 13 years, but “possibly even longer."
“That’s because it’s so much fun for the kids,” says Program Coordinator Janic Hopkins. “They love it.”
That fun includes inflatables, a visit from the Easter bunny and all sorts of prizes and surprises.
The eggs are filled with candy and what Hopkins said are “special prizes.”
The hunt will be divided into age groups with each group starting at a different time that day.
The little ones, from 1-2 years old will search for the goodies at 11 a.m.
The 3-5 year olds will take the next 15-minute slot at 11:15 a.m.
The 6-8 year olds will look for the eggs at 11:30 a.m. and the older children, from 9-12 will take their turns on the baseball field at 11:45 a.m.
So, bring the kids, bring a camera to take pictures of your little one with the Easter bunny, and don’t forget a basket to gather the eggs into.
“If it rains, we’ll still be out there unless it’s pouring down,” Hopkins said.
North Myrtle Beach
The 41st Annual North Myrtle Beach Easter Egg Hunt is at 10 a.m. April 8.
The hunt is at McLean Park, 93 Oak Dr., North Myrtle Beach, and is free.
Egg hunt areas are divided by age groups: 2 and under, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-8 years old, 9-10 years old and 11 and over.
The Easter Bunny will be handing out candy to all the children.
Surfside
The Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt and Children’s Fair will once again take place on April 8.
The event will be at Huckabee Field at 499 Spanish Oak Drive in Surfside from 1-4 p.m., with the Easter Egg Hunt taking place around 1:30 p.m.
There’s no cost to participate, and the event also includes inflatables, train rides and a small petting zoo. Concessions with snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
This event has been going on for more than ten years, according to Surfside Beach officials, and yet again the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.
An area will also be set up so that families can have professional photos taken with the Easter Bunny.
Children will be divided into three different age groups for the hunt: 4 and under, 5-7, and ages 8 and up.
Be sure to bring an Easter basket for the hunt. For more information, visit their event page on Facebook.
