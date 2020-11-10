There’s a new administrator in town.
William P. Shanahan, who has held posts including York County manager, was named Surfside Beach’s new town administrator.
“I am very excited,” he said. “My wife and I are both looking forward to coming down there.”
Shanahan noted his wife is from South Carolina and said Surfside Beach being a small seaside community was appealing.
“There is plenty of potential to do great things with the council for the citizens,” he said.
The town council approved the hire on Tuesday.
“I'm hoping great things are going to come from him,” Mayor Bob Hellyer said. "I'm looking forward to it."
Shanahan will begin work Monday and take the reins from interim administrator Jim Duckett, who has served since Aug. 24. Duckett was selected for the interim post for the second time in three years after former administrator Dennis Pieper’s retirement.
Hired by council, the administrator is the chief administrative officer of the town government and oversees the town’s day-to-day operations.
He is tasked with helping officials as they work toward construction of a revamped pier.
Shanahan said his time in York County included working with capital improvement projects, and he touted his experience improving roads.
“The secret to it is basically bringing together the right people … and creating a team approach to this to make sure that we’re on top of it,” he said.
A native of Liverpool, England, Shanahan is a U.S. Air Force veteran with over two decades of experience in local government management, according to public records.
He served as a city manager in St. Marys, Georgia, and as a county manager at Habersham County, Georgia. Before coming to York County, he was a deputy administrator in Augusta, Georgia.
He was also city manager in Palatka, Florida.
Shanahan has been a finalist for other top administrative posts in South Carolina, including Horry County administrator, Beaufort County administrator and Richland County administrator.
His duties in Surfside Beach include implementing ordinances and programs adopted by the town council, developing and administering the annual budget, personnel and purchasing policies and informing the county about the town's financial state, according to the town’s website.
The administrator also recommends policies, conducts strategic planning and maintains intergovernmental relations, the site states.
As administrator, Shanahan said he hopes to identify the most pressing issues in the town. One way he hopes to accomplish that is through citizen workshops in which the townspeople can voice what’s important to them.
His biggest priority is meeting with the townsfolk, council and town staff to find out what’s going on in the community.
“That’s why I’m there,” he said. “The elected officials want me to manage what the community wants, and so I need to make sure I understand that completely.”
My Horry News Editor Charles D. Perry contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.