We are blessed to live in a nation that is resilient in the face of great adversity. The events of two World Wars, a couple of recessions and the attack by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001 come to mind.
A worldwide pandemic now threatens the very health and economic foundation of the United States and uncertainty clouds the future. I am confident we will overcome this latest crisis, just as we have overcome hardship in the past.
In the meantime, I wanted to let our readers know what this newspaper company is doing to help keep you informed about the pandemic.
As you probably know, myhorrynews.com is the umbrella website for the Horry Independent, the Myrtle Beach Herald, the Carolina Forest Chronicle, the North Strand News, the Loris Scene, the News & Shopper and VISIT! The newspaper for visitors.
Normally, only subscribers to our newspapers have full access to our website.
This week, we have taken down the paywall to our website, meaning that everyone will be able to access our content without charge.
During the crisis confronting our nation, we believe it essential to provide as much information as possible to as many people as possible in order for them to make informed decisions.
You are invited to bookmark myhorrynews.com and visit the website frequently to learn about the latest developments impacting our communities.
I also recommend that you download the My Horry News app to stay current on all Covid-19 related breaking news. The app is free and available for iPhones and Android phones.
Facebook, Instagram and Twitter users may also want to become followers. We suggest adjusting your settings to receive posts from My Horry News first.
If you have information you would like to share with our print and digital audience that exceeds 250,000 people, send an email to: info@myhorrynews.com
We are also offering a free listing on our website to all businesses offering curbside or delivery options for their products. To be included on this list, send the company name, address, phone number, website and brief description of the service being offered.
There is no charge for this.
Our editors and reporters are working tirelessly to obtain the latest news and updates concerning the Covid-19 outbreak. You can find a steady stream of updates at myhorrynews.com.
All kinds of rumors and false information are being spread on social media. That’s why I think it is important to lean heavily on trustworthy news organizations such as ours. Our news is not based on speculation but on information confirmed by authorities who know the truth.
We will continue to provide information on our website free of charge as long as needed. However, this work comes at considerable cost. I ask that you consider a subscription to support community journalism, if you are not already a subscriber.
For the past 40 years, we have been your trusted source of news. We will be with you every step of the way through this trial, too.
