As school starts to let out for the summer time, some parents might be looking for summer camps that will provide enriching and fun experiences for their children.
The Horry County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a 10-week summer camp program across the North Strand, South Strand, Carolina Forest, and Aynor areas for children aged 5-12.
The camp program begins on June 6 and lasts until Aug. 12. Children can be dropped off starting at 7:30 a.m. and picked up by 6 p.m, with camp operating Monday to Friday every week with the exception of the Fourth of July. Attendees will get to participate in and experience arts and crafts, recreational games, sports, community vendors and field trips.
Registration costs $40, with each week costing $100 per child. All of the activities are offered at each site.
“[It’s a] very affordable that offers a great deal of activities/field trips,” Director of Public Information for Horry County Kelly Moore said.
Coastal Carolina University’s Early Childhood Development and Literacy Center is also hosting a kids summer camp for ages 3-12, beginning June 8 until Aug. 12.
The center provides a nurturing and educational environment through a holistic learning program with a secular and inclusive philosophy and curriculum, according to the university’s website. It also serves as a training and research facility for pre-service teachers and CCU students and staff.
Enrolled children will participate in recreational activities like painting, arts and crafts, games, music and dancing and campus exploration. Attendees can look forward to breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack being provided to them throughout the day.
The center operates from 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Parents must complete and turn in an application for their children to enroll in the center alongside a $100 registration. [More information can be found online.]
Calvary Christian School is offering a full day summer camp from June 6 to Aug. 5 for children entering K4 through 7th grade.
The day camp operates from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children will get the chance to engage in activities such as games, art classes, STEAM activities, water days, theme days and elective classes.
Camper registration costs $120, and the school charges a weekly rate of $125 for 3-5 days attendance and $85 for 1-2 days. Daily lunch is included with the weekly rate, and campers are encouraged to bring one or two snacks to eat at the scheduled snack times.
Children looking to learn how to balance and jump can find summer instruction at Gymnastics Inc's summer camp “Kidnastics” in Myrtle Beach starting June 6 until Aug 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 pm.
The camp is for children ages 5-12, and costs $35 to register and $125 per child weekly. Attendees will get to experience arts and crafts, a “fun gym,” water days and themed days, as well as weekly field trips at an additional cost.
Lunch is not included with the program, so children are encouraged to bring a bag lunch or lunch box as well as a water bottle. Campers should also apply sunblock before a camp day starts.
