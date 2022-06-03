As school starts to let out for the summer time, some parents might be looking for summer camps that will provide enriching and fun experiences for their children.

The Horry County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a 10-week summer camp program across the North Strand, South Strand, Carolina Forest, and Aynor areas for children aged 5-12.

The camp program begins on June 6 and lasts until Aug. 12. Children can be dropped off starting at 7:30 a.m. and picked up by 6 p.m, with camp operating Monday to Friday every week with the exception of the Fourth of July. Attendees will get to participate in and experience arts and crafts, recreational games, sports, community vendors and field trips.

Registration costs $40, with each week costing $100 per child. All of the activities are offered at each site.

“[It’s a] very affordable that offers a great deal of activities/field trips,” Director of Public Information for Horry County Kelly Moore said.

Coastal Carolina University’s Early Childhood Development and Literacy Center is also hosting a kids summer camp for ages 3-12, beginning June 8 until Aug. 12.

The center provides a nurturing and educational environment through a holistic learning program with a secular and inclusive philosophy and curriculum, according to the university’s website. It also serves as a training and research facility for pre-service teachers and CCU students and staff.

Enrolled children will participate in recreational activities like painting, arts and crafts, games, music and dancing and campus exploration. Attendees can look forward to breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack being provided to them throughout the day.

The center operates from 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Parents must complete and turn in an application for their children to enroll in the center alongside a $100 registration. [More information can be found online.]