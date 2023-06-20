The high school football season is just under two months away and teams are holding summer workouts.
Here are 15 players to watch.
Devin Grainger, senior, Conway - The 6-foot, 180-pound dual-threat quarterback is steadily picking up college offers. And the first offer was a big one - Navy. In his junior season, Grainger threw for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. He also ran for 340 yards.
Javon Johnson, junior, Loris - A 5-foot-10, 240-pound defensive lineman, Johnson was a force last season with 67 tackles, including 17 for loss. He also had three sacks and a pair of hurries.
Malachi Washington, senior, Myrtle Beach - Washington, a 5-foot-9, 162-pound tailback, had an outstanding junior season with 1,361 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 143 yards for the Seahawks.
Quadir Scott, senior, Socastee - Scott is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback who can also play wide receiver. The all-region athlete threw for 923 yards and 9 touchdowns. Scott ran for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Issiah Brown, senior, St. James - A linebacker, Brown accounted for 59.5 tackles and a fumble recovery as a junior. In addition, he ran for 288 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson Huff, junior, Loris - Huff became the Lions’ starting quarterback as a sophomore and did quite well before being sidelined with a leg injury. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder threw for 961 yards and 10 touchdowns against only 2 interceptions in 7 games.
Jamauri Davis, senior, Carolina Forest - The 6-foot-3 defensive back was a lockdown defender for the Panthers last season. He had 46 tackles and 2 interceptions even as teams generally avoided throwing to receivers he covered.
Connor Schwalm, senior, St. James - The 5-foot-11, 195-pound quarterback was an effective dual-threat for the Sharks last season, throwing for 1,481 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running for 444 yards and 8 TDs.
Michael Callahan, senior, Green Sea-Floyds - Playing center in a shotgun offense has a high degree of difficulty but Callahan thrived, making only one bad snap. And despite being at 6-foot, 190 pounds, Callahan graded out at 88% with 12 pancake blocks.
Justin Hill, senior, Conway - Utilized both as a safety and cornerback, Hill was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler with 73, including 4 for loss. He also had two pass breakups and an interception.
Tray Knox, senior, Loris - Knox is a playmaking tailback. As a junior, he ran for a team-leading 681 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 9 passes for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. Knox also had 18 tackles on defense.
Jackson Garstka, junior, North Myrtle Beach - Garstka emerged as a kicking prospect by going a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points as a sophomore. He was 2-for-3 on field goal attempts with the one miss being a block.
Rivers Johnson, senior, Aynor - A versatile three-sport athlete, Johnson can play quarterback, wide receiver and free safety as well as special teams. He is a dual-threat as a quarterback.
Phillip McLean, senior, Carolina Forest - At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, McLean already has NFL size for an offensive lineman. He has six college offers, with Catawba being the latest.
Taquawn Cox, Loris, junior - Cox is the definition of a ballhawking defensive back. As a sophomore, he led the Lions with 5 interceptions and had 6 pass breakups. He also made 24 tackles.
