The once crystal clear classroom windows at Myrtle Beach Middle School now have a layer of security film, thanks to new security measures implemented by Horry County Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
“We have a robust and comprehensive safety and security plan,” said David Beaty, HCS Coordinator of Safety and Security during a security update briefing on Monday. “It’s a lot of different moving pieces.”
Socastee Elementary, Socastee Middle, Ten Oaks Middle, and St. James Intermediate Schools – all newer schools with similar design features – are in the process of receiving this same security film which prevents anyone walking down the hallway from being able to see into any classrooms.
The Horry County Board of Education allocated $15.1 million in the 2021-2024 Facilities Plan to address security measures and upgrades throughout the district. They also approved the 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Plan, which includes annual funding allocations of over $4 million for security upgrades thanks to the recent renewal of the penny sales tax referendum.
While the district said they are not allowed to disclose specifics about security features and enhancements per state law, officials say they are constantly working to keep students as safe as possible.
Due to those state laws, HCS officials could not confirm whether the new security film is bulletproof or not.
Parents can still expect to have to follow protocol when coming to school offices via the visitor management systems, and students can still expect the presence of metal detectors and bag searches.
Another new feature that some parents may have noticed is slightly different terminology regarding their standard response protocols.
HCS has adopted the I Love U Guys Foundation’s standard response protocol, the details of which students and staff will be learning and practicing throughout the year.
The I Love U Guys Foundation came about after parents Ellen and John-Michael Keys lost their daughter, Emily, in a school shooting.
Many students and parents skip straight to using the “lockdown” terminology when students are kept in the building, but to immediately say “lockdown” often causes confusion and unnecessary worry, officials said.
“Our relationship with parents is so paramount,” Beaty said.
Last school year, a bank was robbed near one of the district schools, and while the school was not directly involved, they were put into “secure” mode while police searched the area for the suspect. Secure means students stay inside and outside doors remain locked.
In the I Love U Guys Foundation’s protocol, “lockdown” means students are hiding out of sight, silence is maintained and classroom doors are locked with the lights out – ready to evade or defend. The two situations are very different.
“Rumors go wild,” Beaty said.
Schools could go on a "secure" mode for a multitude of reasons, for example, when a teacher might need emergency medical help, or other similar situations.
Beaty said that the district is mandated by law to conduct monthly fire drills, active shooter or intruder drills, and weather-related drills as well.
“We try to do more drills than what is required by state,” Beaty said.
Beaty also mentioned the “avoid, deny, defend” tactic, which can be used in places other than in a school, he said.
“It’s nice for parents to know that it is thought about, it is planned for, it is trained for,” said HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
MBMS and the other newer schools in the district aren’t the only ones getting some new security upgrades like the security film – many changes and upgrades are underway this summer, Beaty said.
“[School security plans] are always changing. They will continue to change even after we [as employees] have left,” Beaty said.
The district also set aside monies last summer to hire an outside firm to do a school security audit, and while details of those findings are “closed” due to the aforementioned state law, Beaty said their relationship with that firm will continue.
“It [the firm] gives us a fresh, objective view [of our protocols],” Beaty said.
MBMS Principal Janice Christy said that the school administration and staff are constantly talking about security plans.
“We learn and we improve. It’s what we live on a daily basis,” Christy said.
HCS officials confirmed that the following schools will be requiring students to bring clear backpacks this school year, simply to expedite the usual bag search process: Myrtle Beach Early Childhood, Myrtle Beach Elementary, Myrtle Beach Middle, Myrtle Beach High, Carolina Forest Elementary, and Pee Dee Elementary.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no other schools are confirmed to be requiring clear backpacks, but parents are encouraged to check with their local schools to be certain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.