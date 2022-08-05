Horry County Schools will require isolation for those who receive a positive COVID-19 result this fall, but no quarantines will be required for students deemed to be a close contact of someone who tests positive, according to a district email sent to parents Friday.
"Based on the latest information, COVID-19 is now considered an endemic virus," the email read.
The term "endemic" refers to a disease that circulates in the community at an expected or normal level minus an occasional outbreak, such as the flu.
"South Carolina, along with other states and the federal government, has begun treating COVID-19 as an endemic virus due to declining cases and hospitalization rates as well as the increased availability of vaccines, treatments, and rapid testing," according to the district email.
The first day of school is set for August 15.
According to the district, and based on South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control directives, an isolation of five days is required for all students and staff who receive a positive test result, starting with the day symptoms began. There must be at least 24 hours since the last fever without the use of medicine. Masks are recommended for days 6-10.
The district asks that parents submit a copy of their students positive COVID-19 tests to their schools. Missed days will be excused and students will be allowed to make up the work they miss.
"Horry County Schools will no longer ask parents to have their students quarantine if they are a close contact to someone who is positive," the email read. "Each school will continue to monitor absentee rates to determine if an outbreak has occurred, and will work with the HCS Department of Health Services to notify parents accordingly."
HCS also says they encourage everyone to stay current with their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Parents interested in getting free at-home test kits can contact their school's front office or nurse's office. No testing will be done by school staff, the district said.
