The executive director of transportation for Horry County Schools has been placed on administrative leave with pay after he was arrested Thursday on a driving under the influence charge, according to school district officials.
Jail records show James Floyd Wright was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:20 p.m. after being arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The 57-year-old has also been charged with a seat belt violation.
He was released from jail Friday morning. Total bond was set at $1,017.
HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed via email Friday that Wright has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol said Wright was driving on S.C. 707 near Big Block Road in the Socastee area when he was pulled over by a state trooper because of a traffic violation shortly before 5 p.m.
Due to the smell of alcohol, sobriety tests were conducted. Upon his failure, Wright was arrested. Authorities said he refused to give a breath sample.
Earlier this year, Wright pleaded guilty to a charge of driving on wrong side of road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes, and he paid a $76 fine, according to Horry County court records.
He could not be reached for comment.
Check back for updates.
