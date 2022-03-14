Horry County Schools' teachers could see a $4,000 salary increase this year, but that decision ultimately rests with state lawmakers.

“The language [in the state proviso] may change,” said HCS Chief Financial Officer John Gardner, explaining the details of the possible raises.

First-year teachers at HCS make $39,745, according to the current salary schedule. The state minimum salary for the same position is $36,119.

That extra $3,748 that Horry County first-years receive is considered to be a “local supplement.” In the proposed state budget, the district would be required to pay the state base minimum and the local supplement, which cannot be lowered for the next fiscal year (which begins July 1).

That means the lawmakers' proposal would move the first-year salary to $40,000 statewide and boost it to $43,748 at HCS. At that level, the $4,000 raises for each teacher could cost the district $17.6 million.

Gardner also noted that the employer cost for district staff insurance is expected to increase by 18.1%, which would cost $2.3 million.

Depending whether the raises are approved, the district could potentially see a shortfall of up to $6.3 million if they are required to follow the state mandate.

School board member Howard Barnard said he thought the word “deficit” was too strong of a word.

“We don’t know if we have a deficit yet," he said. "I don’t want the taxpayers thinking we have a deficit … if we were working the budget today, we’re going to have to make that up somewhere else."

Vice chairman Neil James was concerned about the rest of the district employee salaries as well.

“To ensure equity, we may have to have more [raises],” James said.

A possible 5.1% bus driver salary increase is also on the table, but the details have yet to be announced. The current information could move the $13.25 starting salary to $13.93 for the Bus Driver I position, and from $13.91 to $14.59 for Bus Driver 2.