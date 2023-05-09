On the heels of Horry County Schools’ state Teacher of the Year win, HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey was named the 2024 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year last week.
“I was excited and honored to get that accolade,” Maxey said, noting that his win is the result of a team effort of everyone at the district who works daily to ensure quality education for the children of HCS.
Awarded by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA), Maxey serves as an active member of the organization.
He began his career in 1989 as an English teacher at Loris High School, and now supervises over 6,000 employees serving more than 46,000 students. He also served in a number of administrative positions including principal of both Carolina Forest High School and Conway High Schools, executive director for both middle and secondary schools, and principal specialist for Support Services.
He has been Superintendent since 2015.
“I am so pleased that Dr. Rick Maxey has received this prestigious honor,” said Horry County Board of Education Chairman David Cox in a SCASA press release. “His passion for public education and his commitment to the academic success of students across this county for over 34 years speak for themselves. On behalf of the Horry County Board of Education, we congratulate Dr. Maxey for being the best in the state.”
Maxey was one of two finalists, and both candidates participated in an application and interview process conducted by a team of S.C. business, education, and community leaders.
As part of this award, Moseley Architects provided a scholarship for Maxey to be used to assist a student or teacher with professional development or college courses, and he will be recognized throughout the year for this accomplishment, according to SCASA.
SCASA is the professional organization for S.C. school leaders, with a membership of just over 5,000. Their focus is to support school leaders in providing the best education for students in the state.
Prior to his resume in secondary education, Maxey was an instructor of English at Presbyterian College and Clemson University. He earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in English from Clemson University, and master’s and doctoral degrees in Educational Leadership from the University of South Carolina.
