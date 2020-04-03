Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said in a letter sent to seniors and their families on Friday that while graduation and senior ceremonies "may not be feasible", the district is still working to find alternatives.
"We are committed to celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, and our sincere desire is to hold graduation and senior ceremonies for our high schools if we can," Maxey said. "While we cannot predict when the Governor will lift the current restrictions on large gatherings, we will continue to explore options for celebrating the Class of 2020."
Maxey said that the district may have the opportunity to schedule ceremonies at another time in the future or possibly even schedule virtual ceremonies.
"For now, all we can say is that we will release details regarding ceremonies once we learn more," Maxey said.
He added that principals will be contacting seniors soon to allow them to pick up their graduation announcements and supplies in a safe manner in accordance with the Governor's orders, and that students should monitor their school's website, social media, and their email for details.
