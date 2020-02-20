Horry County Schools said via social media today that they will have a two-hour delay on Friday, February 21 due to projected weather conditions which include a mix of rain and snow in the morning.
Employees are asked to report to work at their regular time.
HCS said that schools will be staffed at their regular opening time and will provide accommodations to car-riders who must be dropped off earlier due to the parents' work schedules.
