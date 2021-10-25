Horry County students will soon be able to switch their instructional options for the second semester if they choose to, district officials announced at Monday night's board of education meeting.

During the next week, officials from Horry County Schools plan to notify parents about the opportunity to change students' instructional options for the second semester, said Velna Allen, HCS chief officer for attendance, health services, student services and technology. Allen said officials encourage parents to speak with guidance counselors if they are looking to change their child's instruction.

Current HCS Virtual students may commit to changing to in-person instruction on Nov. 10. The window closes Nov. 19 and decisions are final.

After Thanksgiving break, current brick-and-mortar students may sign up to switch to HCS Virtual between Nov. 29 to Dec. 8. However, due to rules about having a maximum amount of virtual students, the sign-up window could close early if the maximum students sign up.

The maximum amount of students allowed in HCS Virtual is 5% of the attendance of the 135th day of school — which includes charter schools. With about 44,477 HCS students around the 135th day of school, that means 2,223 could be enrolled in the virtual program next semester. As of this morning, 1,645 students are in the virtual program, Allen said.

Allen added that changes from HCS Virtual to brick-and-mortar are also final.

Between Dec. 9 and the start of the second semester, schools will create schedules for students who are changing instructional settings, Allen said. Teacher assignments may change due to second semester enrollment options.

The second semester begins Jan. 18.