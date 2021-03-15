Horry County Schools will no longer be providing daily curbside pickup meals as of today, March 15.
As schools transition back to five days of face-to-face instruction, HCS Nutrition Services is providing meal kits for HCS Virtual students at select schools on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., according to an HCS press release.
Those meal kits will include five breakfast meals and five lunch meals, which need to be preordered by noon on Wednesday of each week. Contact the cafeteria manager at the school where you would like to pick up your kit.
These pre-ordered kits can be picked up at the exact curbside location used previously for the daily meals.
Contact information for cafeteria managers can be found below:
Available Pickup Locations:
Aynor High - Cafeteria Manager - Nellie Smalls (843) 488-7118
Green Sea Floyds Elementary - Cafeteria Manager - Randy Skipper (843) 392-1095
Loris Middle- Cafeteria Manager - Sabrina Wilson (843) 756-0912
Myrtle Beach Middle - Cafeteria Manager - Jermaine Wilson (843) 839-7130
North Myrtle Beach Middle - Cafeteria Manager - Angela Long (843) 399-3650
St. James Middle - Cafeteria Manager - Tarsha Bryant (843) 650-5546
Socastee High - Cafeteria Manager - Kim Bennett (843) 2936488
Ten Oaks Middle - Cafeteria Manager - Margie Crane (843) 488-8973
Whittemore Park Middle - Cafeteria Manager - Saundra Zeman (843) 488-0663
