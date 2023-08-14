As Horry County Schools readies for the 2023-24 school year, leaders are hoping to fill 97 teacher vacancies and 85 bus driver vacancies.
“This is an area where we struggle,” said HCS Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson told the Board of Education on Monday night, in reference to the shortage of bus drivers.
Anderson said that the number of teacher and bus driver vacancies was simply a snapshot in time, as more interviews were going on this week.
Bus driver wages begin at $17 per hour, and once each semester they are eligible for a $1,500 bonus based on their attendance history and whether or not they stay in good standing. HCS pays for the driver to obtain their commercial driver’s license certification, as well.
Custodial vacancies are also a factor, with 40 open spots across the district.
“It’s another area of high concern because we certainly want our buildings clean,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to find some creative ways to fill these vacancies, and we are making progress.”
Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown said that in preparation for next Monday’s first day of school, the custodial staff has “scrubbed clean, polished, and waxed” over eight million square feet of flooring. This is equal to the equivalent of 3,600 mid-size homes.
“We’re a big, big county,” Brown said. “Our custodial staff should be commended.”
Kelly Education, the substitute teacher staffing agency recently employed by HCS to help increase substitute fill rates, has 598 subs ready to go, and a total of 609 will be ready after this week.
Athletic trainer shortage
Chief of Student Services Velna Allen said that it is true that the district has not filled all of their athletic trainer vacancies, but reassured board members Monday night that students are safe.
“We have not had practice without an athletic trainer being at the facility or on the grounds,” Allen said. “They are on campus and can quickly go from one sport to another as needed.”
No school in the district is without at least one full-time athletic trainer, she said, but district athletic director Jason Cox said that Loris High is currently the only school without a full-time trainer on staff at the moment.
“We have EMS on site at Friday night football games … our student athletes are safe. Even though we don’t have full staffing, our students are safe,” Cox said.
School safety
Brown said that the district continues to keep the lines of communication open with local fire and police entities.
“What we like to make sure is that we don’t have to rely on building that relationship when the rubber meets the road – we’re doing it all the time through meetings, informal meetings, and things like that,” Brown said. “We have a lot of parents that didn’t know we had armed security on our campuses.”
Schools with open glass hallways are being upgraded with film that keep people in the hallways from being able to see in the classrooms, and contractors are finishing those modifications at Myrtle Beach Middle, Socastee Elementary, Socastee Middle, St. James Intermediate and Ten Oaks Middle.
New bus software debut
A new bus routing software called TYLER is being implemented in HCS this fall for the first time. According to its website, Tyler Technologies, the software manages school bus routing, fleet maintenance and activity trips in a unified system.
Brown said the software can map bus locations, communicate stops, and help manage bus transportation for special needs students as well.
By mid-year, Brown said TYLER hopes to be able to offer a parent map, where parents can use an app to see where their child’s bus is located on their route.
“It gives real time info on where the bus is. That’s the goal,” Brown said.
NARCAN at schools, and approved sunscreen policies
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Education are equipping all state school districts with four applications of NARCAN, which helps people who are overdosing on an opioid.
Nurses, teachers, and bus drivers will be trained on the application of NARCAN, which will be the nasal dosing, not an injection. While they will not be kept under lock and key per state policy, they will be stored in school nurse offices where students will not have immediate access to them, Allen said.
District 11 member Shanda Allen asked whether or not our district has had the need for NARCAN in schools, and Velna Allen said that yes, there have been instances where medical personnel got to the school and had to administer NARCAN.
In previous years, students who wanted or needed to apply sunscreen through the school day basically had to treat it like a medication. They had to store it in the nurse’s office and have a permission slip from their parent to use it.
Velna Allen said that beginning this year, students can freely carry sunscreen that is supplied by and approved by a parent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.