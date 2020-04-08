An Horry County Schools Nutrition Services employee that worked at Socastee Elementary during the school closures has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an HCS press release.
Effective Wednesday, April 8, Socastee High School will provide the grab n’ go meals for the Socastee area instead.
“We want to assure our staff and all of our stakeholders that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our students and employees,” the release said.
HCS said they have communicated with all Nutrition Services and Transportation employees who may have had contact with the employee, and those with direct contact have been directed to self-quarantine for 14 days, and SCDHEC will be conducting an investigation.
The employee’s last day to work was April 2, and HCS said the employee presented no symptoms at that time, and the Socastee Elementary School meal site has been closed and will be disinfected.
Affected buses will also be appropriately cleaned and disinfected.
For legal reasons, no other information could be given about the employee's condition, according to the district.
The district says the employees are pre-screened by the nursing staff each day prior to beginning work, and all food preparation surfaces and equipment are decontaminated daily.
“Standards for handling food products are followed in the preparation of student grab-n-go meals,” the release said. “Single-service items are also used in many of our food service settings to avoid any contact concerns.”
The district said they know the virus remains a dynamic and changing situation.
“Consequently, the district may have to scale back the operation of the current 13 grab-and-go meal sites, as well as the number of bus meal pick-up locations," the district said in the release. "Words cannot express adequately our gratitude to our Nutrition Services and Transportation Department, as well as all other HCS employees, whose work and dedication enable us to continue to deliver critical services to the students of Horry County during this public health emergency."
Visit www.horrycountyschools.net and their COVID-19 page for the most updated listing of meal distribution and delivery locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.