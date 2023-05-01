Finding substitutes for absent teachers may be handled differently in the next year or two if the Horry County Board of Education decides to hire an outside company to do so.
“Last year we talked about this and decided … let’s throw money at it and obviously it didn’t work,” said District 5 board member Howard Barnard during Monday’s Human Resources committee meeting. “That wasn’t the solution.”
The committee discussed the current average fill rate for substitute teachers, which is about 60-70%, when before COVID-19 the fill rate was near 94-96%.
“COVID has forever changed our landscape, our workforce, everything,” said Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson.
Anderson explained that last year when schools came back in session, they found they had a number of subs, but those available subs were not accepting the jobs offered to them.
Currently the school district’s HR department has a substitute teacher workshop once a month, where people interested in becoming subs can come and get vetted for the job. Anderson said between 80-100 people were attending those each month, but people are not accepting the jobs as readily.
When this happens, other teachers at the schools get paid to fill in for those teachers during their planning periods thanks to ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.
Those funds will run out in September 2024.
“[Finding subs] is a huge burden at 5 a.m. to try and figure out ‘What am I going to do because I have five people out … but the students are coming.’” Anderson said. “Something else has to go undone, so to speak, while they figure out what happens.”
Last year the district discussed possibly paying an outside company to handle filling in substitutes where needed, saying those companies had a fill rate between 96-98%. At the time the board decided instead to increase substitute pay and provide incentives to help the problem.
“As a Human Resources department, we have tried everything that we know to try,” Anderson said.
Currently, HCS substitutes are paid $110 per day if they are a certified teacher. With a bachelor’s degree the daily rate is $100, and $90 with an associates degree. With a high school diploma, the pay is $80 per day.
Chief Financial Officer John Gardner said he didn’t know of exactly how much it would cost to use an outside company for that purpose, but District 6 member Pam Dawson said in her experience it was going to be a substantial amount.
“They have to imbed all of their administrative, recruitment, advertising, and training,” Dawson said. “But it was save us from recruitment costs associated with subs, and whatever administrative costs we have at the schools and the district office.”
The district’s Human Resources staff will work to get quotes on how much this outsourcing would cost and bring it back to the board for next month.
“After September 2024 there are no more ESSER funds [for that purpose], do we continue to pay staff members or pay to outsource?” Anderson said. “We have a year to work through that.”
Paid parental leave
Finding a way to find reliable substitute teachers will need to be addressed if the district moves forward with offering paid parental leave, which is on the table this budget season.
Initial calculations by Gardner are estimated at $1.4 million to offer parental leave, which would give a teacher six weeks of paid leave for a live birth, adoption of a child, or placement of a child from the state foster care system under the age of 18.
Spouses would be eligible for two weeks of parental leave, which may or may not overlap with the teacher’s time off, depending on the situation.
Gardner said that the state is also considering covering this benefit, but that it was doubtful it would get passed this year because it was “getting late in the season.”
“It’s going to be one of the big topics for the following year,” Gardner said. “School districts say ‘help us fund this’ but the legislators say ‘You’ve got fund balance, use that.’”
Specific details are still unknown as to the policy’s fine print, but the committee voted to recommend that the board approve the expenditure of the $1.4 million towards paid parental leave for next year.
Teachers on call is a great outside service with instant notification system for subs to pick up jobs. Not sure on cost to district, but as a sub it could not have been more easy.
