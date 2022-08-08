Faced with an exodus of employees and more than 250 support staff vacancies, Horry County Schools leaders are considering boosting the pay for certain positions.
The proposed increases would cost the district $18.1 million.
“The economic landscape is changing very quickly under us,” HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said. “It seems as though we are getting resignations and retirements almost on a daily basis. We want to be sure we are ready to go – we still have some positions to fill, but things are looking up.”
A joint meeting of the district’s human resources and finance committees on Monday shared data from the past few years about retirements, resignations and terminations. HCS Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson described each of those departures as a "separation."
In the 2019-2020 school year there were 548 separations, followed by 663 in 2020-2021 and 725 during the last school year.
Since July 1, 42 employees have left the district.
Faced with these departures, the committees unanimously agreed to present a proposal for improving compensation to the full board at its Aug. 22 meeting.
The proposal would include multiple enhancements, including:
• Increasing the hourly rate for Grade 101 employees (custodians and food service workers) to $13.52 an hour, which comes to a 12.48% increase.
• An 8.05% to 11.89% increase for other classified staff.
• The lowest classified bus drivers would see an hourly rate increase to $15.43 an hour.
• An additional $2,000 salary increase for all teachers.
• A rate increase for new teachers with bachelor’s degrees but no experience to $43,754 per year.
• Making the pay for assistant principals, learning specialists and coordinators with master’s degrees comparable to those teachers with a master’s degree.
• Increasing the non-teaching professional salary schedule by 2% (excluding aforementioned assistant principals, learning specialists and coordinators)
The $18.1 million needed to implement these changes would come from the district's reserves, according to HCS Chief Financial Officer John Gardner.
Committee member Helen Smith said she supports the proposal, but the board needs to know what would happen over the next year if this cost would be recurring.
“That’s going to be a great problem to have, to have to go back a year from now to see how we can pay for it again,” board chairman Ken Richardson responded. “That means we went and hired … the problem will be if we don’t have people to come and fill our buildings.”
At the last board meeting of the 2021-2022 school year in June, Richardson said there were more than 200 teacher vacancies. As of Monday, there were just over 70 teaching positions yet to be filled.
Anderson urged parents not to worry.
"Don’t panic. We will have our instructional needs covered," Anderson said, noting that the high school level is where most teachers are needed, and that level is where there is the most latitude for covering classes. "Often when we find ourselves without a teacher, principals work very closely with teachers, offering opportunities to teach during their planning period and they are compensated for the time that they teach. It’s not the way we want to continue to do business but until we make headway with teacher shortage we face not just in Horry County but across the nation, that’s something we have to put in place to meet the educational needs of our students."
Richardson said sometimes it's easier to find the money than to find the employees.
Gas prices and inflation kept at least two teachers away that Richardson said he knew. He said they couldn’t find a place to live.
“We can’t be paying $12.02 per hour and you can go to Arby’s for $13.50 an hour," Richardson said. "That’s the stuff we need to take into consideration."
A local 1% sales tax has given district leaders a key revenue stream for schools, Richardson said, noting he was proud of the boards over the last 15 years who had kept the promise not to raise taxes while the sales tax was being collected.
“I’m not saying at some date that might not change – we’ve still got a year, year and a half left of that initial promise,” Richardson said.
During her first stint on the board more than 20 years ago, Smith said the school board had to raise taxes to properly pay teachers.
“The board shouldn’t be afraid to raise the mills to support the teachers,” Smith said.
Anderson said the district is offering signing bonuses to teachers with certain certifications that are identified as “critical” by the South Carolina Department of Education, which includes areas like secondary math and English, middle school math and English, and special education.
Committee member Neil James said he felt the district could comfortably spend the $18.1 million for the raises without making any major changes to the budget.
District 1 board member Russell Freeman said he was 100% behind this plan, but he realized it wouldn’t be an instant fix.
“Just because we put the money out there doesn’t mean we’re going to have 250 people hired by Monday,” Freeman said.
Board member Howard Barnard said he wanted the board to also consider paid parental leave for employees, and how the district could make that happen.
"I think it's important our employees know that we're looking at that. I think we need that for another thing to stay competitive," Barnard said.
The board will have the chance to approve the increases during the upcoming Aug. 22 meeting. If the board votes in favor of the raises, Gardner said the changes would take effect on employees' next paycheck following the vote.
