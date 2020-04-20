Bus WiFi access for families without connectivity at home will be offered through Horry County Schools at multiple locations beginning Tuesday, April 21.
The buses will be at the following locations:
AYNOR
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Rehoboth Methodist Church, Barnhill Rd.
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Brown Swamp United Methodist Church
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Hallie Martin Rd & Winter Rain Dr.
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Lundy Shortcut and Molly Lane
CAROLINA FOREST
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Food lion Parking Lot (Sit Near Fox’s Den Pizza)
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Legacy Apts. @ playground
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - W Perry Rd & Rockdale St (Church Parking Lot)
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Burcale Rd (Vacant Lot Just Past Countryside Dr.)
CONWAY
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Friendship Baptist Church, Grainger Rd. (Bayside Ave & Leonard Ave)
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Genesis Complex at 1201 Creel St, Conway, SC 29527
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - James R Frazier Community Center, Bucksport Rd.
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Duckette Community Center
GREEN SEA FLOYDS
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Ware Drive & Hibiscus Drive
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Hwy 19 & Barts Rd.
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - 3501 Hwy 917 Finklea Community Center
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Harvest Baptist Church
LORIS
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - 541 Freemont Rd.
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - 756 Cedar Branch
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - FlagPatch Apostolic Holiness Church
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - 971 Bennett loop
MYRTLE BEACH
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Pelican Stadium
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Hwy 15 @ Patrick
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Mary C. Canty Recreation Center
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - 62nd Ave
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Frank Gore Rd. @ Ford Cir
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Hwy 90@ Chesterfield church
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Possum Trot Rd @ NMB Rec center
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - 30th Ave S. @ Atlantic Beach police station
SOCASTEE
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Peachtree Rd. and Mill Pond Rd.
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Forestbrook Dr. by the Club House
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Ivystone Dr. and April Pine Dr.
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Deerfield Plaza by Harbor Freight
ST JAMES
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Lowes Food Shopping Center
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Idlewood Dr. & Woodland Dr.
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - 5544 Green Bay Cir
2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Socastee Rec Park
HCS officials also say that internet access is available in the parking lots of any HCS school building between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Find more COVID-19 related school updates at www.horrycountyschools.net.
