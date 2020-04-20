school bus
Bus WiFi access for families without connectivity at home will be offered through Horry County Schools at multiple locations beginning Tuesday, April 21. 

The buses will be at the following locations:

AYNOR

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. -  Rehoboth Methodist Church, Barnhill Rd.

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Brown Swamp United Methodist Church 

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Hallie Martin Rd & Winter Rain Dr.

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Lundy Shortcut and Molly Lane

CAROLINA FOREST

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. -  Food lion Parking Lot (Sit Near Fox’s Den Pizza)

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Legacy Apts. @ playground

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - W Perry Rd & Rockdale St (Church Parking Lot)

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Burcale Rd (Vacant Lot Just Past Countryside Dr.) 

CONWAY

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. -  Friendship Baptist Church, Grainger Rd. (Bayside Ave & Leonard Ave)

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Genesis Complex at 1201 Creel St, Conway, SC 29527

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - James R Frazier Community Center, Bucksport Rd.

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Duckette Community Center 

GREEN SEA FLOYDS

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Ware Drive & Hibiscus Drive

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Hwy 19 & Barts Rd.

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - 3501 Hwy 917 Finklea Community Center

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Harvest Baptist Church

LORIS

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. -  541 Freemont Rd. 

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - 756 Cedar Branch

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - FlagPatch Apostolic Holiness Church

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - 971 Bennett loop

MYRTLE BEACH

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Pelican Stadium

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Hwy 15 @ Patrick

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Mary C. Canty Recreation Center

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - 62nd Ave

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Frank Gore Rd. @ Ford Cir

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Hwy 90@ Chesterfield church

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Possum Trot Rd @ NMB Rec center

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - 30th Ave S. @ Atlantic Beach police station

SOCASTEE

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Peachtree Rd. and Mill Pond Rd.

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Forestbrook Dr. by the Club House

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Ivystone Dr. and April Pine Dr.

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Deerfield Plaza by Harbor Freight

ST JAMES

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Lowes Food Shopping Center

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Idlewood Dr. & Woodland Dr.

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - 5544 Green Bay Cir

2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - Socastee Rec Park

HCS officials also say that internet access is available in the parking lots of any HCS school building between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

Find more COVID-19 related school updates at www.horrycountyschools.net.

