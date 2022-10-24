Kenya Keith, a sixth grader at Whittemore Park Middle School, will be one of the first students to attend school in the new school building on El Bethel Road in Conway when it opens in mid-2024.
“I’m excited about it,” Keith said, looking around as shovels of dirt were officially thrown to commemorate the groundbreaking for the new $58 million Whittemore Park Middle School on Monday afternoon.
Horry County, city and school board officials gathered for the official groundbreaking amid the bulldozers on the nearly 40-acre property that will house the replacement school building.
Wyatt Burge, an eighth grader and member of the last class of students at the old building on U.S. 378, said it feels a little bittersweet not to get to attend school in the new building, since he will be moving on to high school.
“I’m proud to have that legacy though,” Burge said.
The building, designed by Pike McFarland Hall Associates, Inc., will be built by H.G. Reynolds. It will span 152,081 square feet and will be equipped to house up to 1,200 students.
School board chairman Ken Richardson, who will be coming off the board at the end of the year, said he promised WPMS Principal Quintina Livingston that they would get her a school built before he left office.
“I keep my promises,” Richardson said with a laugh, eventually acknowledging that it was the board as a whole that made the much-needed replacement happen.
Richardson made a noted remembrance to late board members John Poston and Ray Winters, who both passed away from COVID, saying they too had a large part in bringing the project to fruition.
District 7 board member Janet Graham said it was a full circle moment for her.
“It’s very special to me,” Graham said, noting she attended Whittemore Elementary and also attended school in the building that would become Whittemore Park Middle School. “It’s an honor and a privilege to me to share this.”
Graham said she feels like the tradition of a groundbreaking goes back to farming.
“Opening [the ground] so something new can emerge … to make a space so something new and wonderful can come forth,” she said.
Superintendent Rick Maxey said the students were the reason for the occasion.
“This is opening the way for young people," he said. "They are our future."
Maxey acknowledged the members of the Whittemore community in attendance, including their alumni association.
“I know the importance of Whittemore in the community,” Maxey said, acknowledging that there will be a special place in the new school building for Whittemore remembrances. “We’re going to honor those contributions.”
District Report Cards
The 2021-2022 South Carolina School Report Cards were recently released, and 29% of HCS schools rated as excellent, 32% were rated as good, and 39% were rated as average. Only two schools were rated below average, and they are local charter schools (Academy of Hope Charter Elementary and Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success Charter Elementary).
Three high schools were rated as excellent: Aynor High, Early College High School and St. James High School. "Excellent" middle schools were Myrtle Beach Middle, Socastee Middle, Saint James Middle and Ten Oaks Middle School. Carolina Forest Elementary, Green Sea Floyds Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary, Ocean Drive Elementary, Socastee Elementary and St. James Elementary also earned an excellent rating.
No more HCS Virtual School
The Horry County Board of Education voted 10-1 in favor of not developing a permanent full-time, K-12 HCS Virtual School on Monday night.
District 8 member Melanie Wellons was absent, and the only no vote came from District 9 member James Edwards.
"Our staff has said it wouldn't work, data shows it wouldn't work, students have proven that it doesn't work," District 2 member Sherrie Todd said.
District 1 member Russell Freeman and District 3 member Tracy Winters agreed.
"I was a proponent of moving towards virtual school and it may be in our future but at this point I'm convinced that it's not the present for Horry County Schools," Freeman said. "You couldn't tell me a cost. It could be zero dollars and it would be a waste of our time to do it."
This vote does not affect the district's current flex or summer virtual opportunities, according to district officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.