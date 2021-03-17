Horry County Schools will operate on a distance-learning instructional schedule on Thursday, March 18 due to impending bad weather slated to arrive Thursday, according to an email sent to HCS staff Wednesday afternoon.
“Widespread, intense, and long-lived severe storms are increasingly likely. Primary threats including damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and large hail,” said the National Weather Service in Wilmington’s website on Wednesday. “The risk area across southeast NC and northeast SC will be greatest from the early afternoon hours Thursday for the inland areas and through the evening hours Thursdays for the coastal areas.”
All students and teachers will not report to their school sites and will follow the distance-learning instructional model.
All afterschool programs, activities, and events scheduled for Thursday, March 18 are also cancelled.
According to the NWS, beginning around 1 p.m. through approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday there is a “confident” moderate threat level for wind, hail, and tornadoes, and a high, “very certain” threat of severe lightning.
HCS said that an updated regarding school operations for Friday, March 19 will be given as soon as information becomes available.
