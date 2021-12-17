Horry County police arrested two Forestbrook Middle School students this week in connection with a threat to local schools.
The arrests come after Horry County Schools sent an email to all parents in the district Thursday afternoon referencing a nationwide threat of school violence that was made via the social media platform Tiktok.
When HCS sent the email, the district said there were no local threats at that time.
“Any threat of violence against our schools and students is taken very seriously. Parents, guardians, and educators are encouraged to report any suspicious activity they see or hear to their local authorities,” HCPD's release said. “We also encourage our community members to be in the know about what is happening across the country. Unfortunately, there are several social media posts circulating nationwide that are intended just to scare people.”
While some parents on social media commented that they had heard about the threats before they ever received the HCS email, the district said their email was sent at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, with staff receiving it just prior at 4:35 p.m.
“If parents did not receive an email then they need to check with their school, as they may have an outdated or incorrect email listed in Power School when they completed registration,” HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said.
An Horry County police report shows that officers responded to Monroe Circle in the Myrtle Beach area around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a school threat.
The HCPD said that social media posts showed a student with a handgun, along with captions referencing a shooting.
“An investigation was launched immediately, and it was soon discovered that two Forestbrook Middle School students were involved in the threat,” the HCPD news release read.
The students' names were not released because they are juveniles.
HCPD said they are aware of similar social media posts being shared and continue to investigate any reports they receive.
Conway Police Department also issued a release Friday morning, saying that they are coordinating with the school district and local law enforcement to investigate. CPD also said they have enhanced their presence at schools.
