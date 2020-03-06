Horry County police are searching for a suspect in connection with the murder of a former Conway police officer Thursday afternoon.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home on Long Branch Road near Conway for a report of suspicious activity, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Police found the victim with "injuries consistent with a homicide," the release said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 65-year-old James Odell Cochran of Conway.
Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over 38 years of service as a lieutenant, according to a Facebook post from the CPD.
He retired with 25 years of service before returning to the agency and serving another 13 years as a community service officer.
"Based on the calls, messages, and condolences that have been sent, it is obvious that his contributions to our community are still felt and realized by many," the Facebook post states.
"Cochran served our department and citizens of Conway well and was loved by many in our community ... Our thoughts and prayers go out to his daughter, sons, sister, and other family. We will be assisting with funeral plans to give him the full honors he deserves and has earned with his admirable service record.
"Those who worked with him over the years are deeply saddened, but everyone has a special moment they remember working alongside him. The Conway Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their support during this time as we extend our prayers and support to the family of one of our own, Odell Cochran."
Police suspect Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway, to have been involved in the murder.
Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado with a South Carolina tag reading FFL-471.
He is to be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.
Community members who see Faulk are advised not to approach him and call 911.
Anyone with information about Faulk’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.
