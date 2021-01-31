A 20-year-old volunteer firefighter has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash on Holmestown Road Saturday.
Timothy Hurney died from injuries sustained in the wreck, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
In a Facebook post Sunday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed Hurney was a volunteer.
"The Horry County Fire Rescue family is heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our own," the post said.
Hurney had assisted the agency since November and primarily volunteered at Station 20, according to the post.
HCFR said services are being planned by the family.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck, which happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Holmestown Road, authorities said. The wreck involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, but no other details have been released about what led to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.