One person was seriously injured in relation to a medical emergency on a shrimp boat on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Emergency personnel were called to the boat located near the Little River Inlet shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.
The patient was taken to the hospital, officials said.
Crews from Station 2 (Little River), returning w/ a patient on Boat 2.At 1:05 a.m., HCFR was requested to respond to a medical emergency on a commercial shrimp boat on the ICW near the Little River Inlet.The patient was transported to the hospital w/ serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/oPsu8MHoyH— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 1, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.