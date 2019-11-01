911
Courtesy Metro Creative Graphics

One person was seriously injured in relation to a medical emergency on a shrimp boat on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Emergency personnel were called to the boat located near the Little River Inlet shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

The patient was taken to the hospital, officials said.

