A 225-acre controlled burn is causing smoke around the Highway 90 and International Drive area outside of Conway.
Horry County Fire Rescue says not to worry. Officials are conducting a controlled burn across approximately 225 acres. Smoke may last for an extended amount of time, HCFR warns.
The controlled land management burn may produce smoke for an extended period of time, HCFR wrote in a Facebook post.
The S.C. Forestry Commission shows that it is a hazard reduction burn which rids an area of shrubs and pine needs and other things that could potentially cause a fire.
