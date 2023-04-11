Bad Ass Coffee is coming to the Myrtle Beach area.
The Hawaiian coffee franchise is expected to debut its first, second and third South Carolina locations along the Grand Strand thanks to an agreement between the franchise and two Myrtle Beach locals.
Husband-wife duo Dawn and B.J Kinard are Myrtle Beach entrepreneurs who were longtime fans of the coffee franchise with a dream of running their own business.
After a 23-year career, including 14 years holding executive level management positions in the banking industry, Dawn Kinard said she is ready to jump into a new career.
“We’ve always been heavily involved in community giveback and with so many philanthropic opportunities, we look forward to ingraining ourselves on the Grand Strand in a new way – as business owners,” Dawn Kinard said.
While Dawn Kinard will handle finance, accounting and operations, her husband, a local broadcast personality, will oversee marketing and community involvement for the franchisee chain.
“The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and what it represents in terms of ‘giving back with Aloha’ is such a fantastic fit for what the Grand Strand is all about,” B.J. Kinard said. “As active members of the community, we look forward to providing locals and vacationers amazing customer service at a place where people come together to enjoy a quality product in a fun and relaxing environment.”
The duo aims to have all three stores open and operating over the next five years, with the first store currently under site selection and projected to open late 2023 or early 2024.
The new openings represent a significant step forward for the company's Atlantic coast growth strategy, said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.
“We’re excited to partner with the Kinards and welcome them into the Bad Ass Coffee ‘ohana and we’re confident that they’ll share the very best version of Aloha with their community and with the state of South Carolina,” Snyder said.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was started in 1989 on the Big Island of Hawaii and sources coffee from the Kona region of the island as well from Kauai and Maui.
