For J. Nicole Jones, it has been a lifelong project to put in perspective the cycles of violence and greed she both experienced and heard about in her own family while growing up in Horry County.

Her memoir, Low Country, which was published in April, recounts her life growing up in South Carolina between Conway and Myrtle Beach. Through 13 chapters and 230 pages, Jones opens up about the turbulence of her home life. She shares how her family suffered from the cruel hand of her paternal grandfather who had made millions from his business enterprises in Myrtle Beach.

“Like a lot of Southern families, mine was steeped in storytelling — family anecdotes, history, folklore, tall tales,” Jones said. “At some point in my early twenties, I started writing all these things down that my family would tell me, more for myself than anything. Just because I loved the stories so much, especially the ones my grandmother would tell. Once I realized that they all fit together, and figured out how to put them together, it felt natural going through it all.

“A lot of the memories in the book are memories that my brothers and cousins and parents talk about and re-live in conversation all the time anyway, which I was hoping to capture — that feeling of sharing stories among family and how the re-telling affects you.”

In re-telling these stories, Jones describes the differing social groups she’d encounter, such as when she attended Waccamaw Academy. At other times, she discusses her family’s participation in their various businesses, notably the Sandcastle in central Myrtle Beach and the Sandcastle South near Garden City. While from the kinder hand of her maternal grandfather, she found encouragement and a point of connection with her literary interests.

“I think that a lot of families experience turbulence or hard times, which doesn’t mean that they aren’t loving families,” Jones said. “I do think that understanding that helps, if you come from a family like that. People and circumstances are complicated, but I feel like nothing ever improves if it’s brushed under the rug. I mentioned before, but it’s true — the events in the book are things that my brothers and family talk about frequently. Childhood things stay with you, for good or for bad. I think that every generation gets a little better, and in addition to being open about some of the harder history, I wanted to celebrate the people and parts of South Carolina that are unique.”

For Jones, memoirs have always been her favorite genre, with as much viability as other literary works.

“I love memoirs, and I get a little defensive about the genre,” Jones said. “I think they can be, or have been in the past, perceived as less literary than fiction. I hope that’s changing. Maybe there’s a perception that memoirs are all sort of the same, or that only celebrities or dignitaries get to write them. I love talking to people about their lives, and I love reading about their lives, too. There have been so many wonderful memoirs published this year — Ashley C. Ford’s, Nadia Owusu’s, Michelle Zauner’s. I think that a great memoir is as literary as any great novel.”

Though she felt compelled to put this memoir together, she didn’t set out on her professional career intending to do so. She didn’t study writing at college, although she was always “reading and tinkering.” Pursuing a career in the arts sort of intimated her in the beginning, so she studied psychology as an undergrad, thinking about attending medical school.

“I wanted to write, but wasn’t sure how to navigate that as a career,” Jones said. “I thought journalism might be a doorway to more literary writing. Right after college, I did lots of odd jobs and got an internship with a small newspaper in California. I waited tables and worked retail while doing that. Eventually, I started working at a bookstore in Boston, and a lot of my co-workers were getting their MFAs. I started taking writing classes, some online and some at Grub Street in Boston, just to see if I actually could. And then I had a teacher really encourage me to apply to an MFA and really pursue writing a book. Looking back, I’m glad that I didn’t go straight from undergrad to an MFA. It was important for me to wander a bit and have different work experiences and extra time to bring with me into a writing program.”

She attended Columbia University and completed her MFA in creative nonfiction, and then began doing editorial work at magazines. In that time, she held editorial positions at VICE magazine and Vanity Fair.

According to Jones, the culmination of her publishing journey has been surreal.

“I spent over a decade trying to write it and feel overwhelmingly lucky to have such a wonderful publisher,” Jones said.

Low Country can be ordered from Amazon and Barnes & Noble as well as several local retailers, such as Litchfield Books and My Sister’s Books.