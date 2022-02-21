Hardee Auto Sales is looking to relocate its dealership to the Conway city limits, but the company needs city officials to approve an annexation request and rezoning to make its plans work.
The move would create a new U.S. 501 headquarters for the dealership, eventually closing its satellite office off U.S. 701 and using its existing location — also on U.S. 501 — for additional space, said Trent Hardee, one of the applicants.
Conway leaders heard about the request to rezone and annex 18.6 acres during Monday's council meeting.
Craig and Trent Hardee, on behalf of Hardee Family Holding, LLC, filed an annexation petition in December. They are also seeking to rezone the property from Horry County Commercial Forestry Agriculture to Conway Highway Commercial. The property, located at 3525 U.S. 501, is just north of Tractor Supply and, upon being developed, would be accessible from U.S. 501 and Highway 548. The land is currently vacant.
Trent Hardee said the dealership plans to develop eight of the 18.6 acres along U.S. 501.
“We just want something that’s going to be an addition to that side of Conway,” Trent Hardee said. “We’ve grown over the years. We just need space for sales and admin staff. We want to expand that footprint some.”
Hardee said the company will also close its satellite office off U.S. 701 on the north side of Conway due to a RIDE III project that would widen that road. He noted that the property will be condemned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the dealership is currently in negotiations with DOT.
Hardee Auto’s current location is at 3990 U.S. 501, just north of the proposed development in city limits. The dealership has used that location since the mid-90s. The current location will be converted to auxiliary space.
Earlier this month, the Conway Planning Commission voted in favor of recommending the request to city council.
“The push behind this is to consolidate this to a one-shop center,” Trent Hardee said at the planning meeting.
A first vote on the request and a public hearing are scheduled for March 21. If council approves the first reading, a second reading will be required at a future meeting.
The company hopes to break ground this summer, if the property is rezoned and annexed into the city.
