Scholars Academy senior Sawyer Osborne has a lot on his plate – so much so that he recently missed a pretty important email.
This email was to let him know he received a perfect score on his Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Seminar Exam.
“It was a little bit of shock at first,” Osborne said. “But it was mainly gratitude - just to the hard work that I put in, Mr. Carter's help and my peers’ help. And the sense of hard work that Scholars has instilled in me.”
His teacher, Ryan Carter, informed him of the email mishap and Osborne discovered the notification buried amongst others from various colleges.
Advanced Placement Exams are scored on a scale of one to five, and much like a letter grade of A in school represents a range of possible scores, a student doesn’t have to answer each question correctly to score a 5, but Osborne did.
This accomplishment also means that Osborne is one out of 39 students worldwide to earn every point possible on this college-level exam.
“I didn’t quite grasp how big of a deal it was,” Osborne said.
Sawyer’s perfect score places him among just 0.07% of the AP Capstone Seminar examinees who earned a perfect score in 2022, out of over 48,000 students who attempted the exam.
The Capstone seminar class is one that helps students learn to express themselves and make academic arguments, Carter said.
“Sawyer really took off with it,” Carter said.
The exam involved a few different parts, from a team project and a writing portion to a multimedia presentation and individual research assignment.
Osborne said he worked hard to prepare, doing practice exams in class and spending extra time writing.
“[I was] going over the rubric with Mr. Carter and making sure I understood everything required of me, writing constantly,” Osborne said, also mentioning he did numerous practice presentations and projects.
His parents, Lane and Jennifer Osborne of Conway, were especially proud.
“Sawyer has always been high academically – he started reading chapter books in the first grade. He loves nature, and he’s always been absorbing knowledge. He’s super curious about the world around him. [We were] surprised at how rare that [the test score] is … knowing and watching how diligent he is with his study time and academics. We’re pleased for him. He does put a ton of time into his academics,” his mother Jennifer said.
His father Lane agreed, saying that it’s so nice to see Scholars students’ hard work pay off and to see them get these “wins”.
Osborne is involved in varsity tennis through his base school of Socastee High, he’s captain of the Scholars Academy Frisbee Club, in the National Honor Society and he serves as the Student Body President for Scholars Academy.
Osborne is also one of 21 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in the district.
College is on the horizon, and Osborne said he is considering five schools right now: Coastal Carolina University, Clemson University, Harvard, Princeton and Dartmouth.
He said he’s not sure yet what he wants to study, but he is interested in anthropology, English, and aquatic biology.
“The [AP] classes are very rigorous and demanding. It even exceeds some of the demands you find in some college classes,” said Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey, announcing Osborne’s accomplishment to the school board Monday night. “We’re very proud of Mr. Osborne.”
