It was Janet Inman Haigh’s father, who died when she was only 13-years-old, who got her started on her more than 50-year career in music.
He was a violinist and tenor, who studied music at Kansas University. He served as a minister of music at his church, plus he taught band and orchestra at a nearby high school.
He made sure as his daughter was growing up that she had a variety of instrumental and voice experiences. She agrees that musical ability can run through families; it certainly did in hers. When they get together, they have instrumentalists, singers and conductors.
She sings and plays the flute, and her two daughters are now working to change their communities through the power of music.
“I mean the people that came to [her dad’s] funeral, the whole city turned out. That’s when I made my decision,” she said.
Her decision, made those long years ago, has transformed not only individual lives, but also the quality of life in Horry County and even some surrounding areas.
“I saw the power of music to change a community,” she said.
This past weekend, she celebrated the closing of her voice studio with two concerts. One featured five singers that she had coached since they were 5 or 6-years-old. She decided this was a good time to stop because the group is headed off to college.
She can’t begin to count how many children she’s coached at her voice studio, but she quickly points out a few of the positive influences she’s had on the community. At the top of her list is her contribution toward the creation of the Long Bay’s Youth Symphony that helps young people learn to play and perform.
She saw the need for a youth orchestra when she served as chairman of the Long Bay’s Education Committee whose members went to area schools where they began teaching and holding workshops.
She was living in Conway when the Long Bay Symphony began, and later is glad to report that she voted for the current conductor, Charles Jones Evans, to join Horry’s music community.
She said she voted for him because she “knew he’d be good and he’d stick with us. Some of them just come in and make a name for themselves and leave…He’s been wonderful.”
Mrs. Haigh began pursuing her career in music at Wheaton College in Illinois. However, she doesn’t call it a career, instead she is convinced that it was her calling.
She paused some of her work for a few years while her daughters were young before studying six years at the University of South Carolina.
She set up her vocal studio in 1972 and hasn’t slowed down since. Until now!
She taught at Calvary Christian School and Conway Christian School simultaneously for a combined total of 88 years. She gave that up two years ago.
She’s made a record album, sung in and directed choirs, all while teaching individuals to sing and play.
She chose her family over becoming a professional performer because she thought the travel would be too hard on her girls and her first husband, Kenneth Inman, a Conway-grown attorney, who brought her here after they married.
“So I figured I could do plenty of singing right here,” she said.
The results of her “calling” can be seen all over this country.
She points to the ever-popular Cecily Hennigan, who is writing songs and has a recording contract; Michael Spencer, who is working full time with Broadway now that COVID has allowed the performers to get back on stage.
“He loves it there. He’s really doing some fine work,” she said.
Webber Barker, who grew name recognition through the Theatre of the Republic and once won the Horry Independent’s singing contest, is also one of her very successful students.
Others that she loves to point to, who have become wonderful singers, are Joe Timms, Kim Holt, Abbi Santa and Ethan Jacobs, all Conwayites.
Her latest sensation is Caroline Dill, who has won a music scholarship and will perform June 11 at Piccolo Spoleto in Downtown Charleston. Dill wowed the audience singing the National Anthem at this year’s Salute to Veterans at Coastal Carolina University.
But Haigh’s influence has spread far beyond Conway. She has taught students from Johnsonville, Hemingway, Loris, Aynor and all around the beaches. She has coached students who have become public school music teachers, singers in Nashville, some nominated for the DOE award and others who have won awards for their Gospel music and still more who have become singing evangelists and public school music teachers.
She is a member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, gone to that group’s conventions and participated in its workshops, plus she’s taken advice from doctors about dealing with elderly voices and others whose voices have been injured.
One important thing that Mrs. Haigh has discovered over the years is that starting voice training young is a must. She began accepting children 12-years-old and up, but then realized they needed to start much sooner.
“It starts with knowing how to breathe right and incorporating that into singing, so breath is a foundation for singing,” she said.
When people have developed bad habits, they’re hard to break, according to Mrs. Haigh.
“I’ve been in a spot that I could make a decision about what the community would have within the arts. I really, really feel very happy with what I’ve done over the years, and I do feel I have made a big difference in the arts community and I don’t think, not just that, but when you teach privately, you are not just a teacher, but you are also a counselor for children. They’ll tell you something they won’t even tell their parents.
“They come in after school with burdens on their shoulders…and I think I’ve helped them with growing up, learning how to cope, so it’s not just about the music. It’s about really being there for the kids,” she said.
At her final voice recital Saturday she told the audience and her students that throughout time, voices have taken light into a dark world, and “we need more light in a dark world.”
She has encouraged them to cherish their voices, grow them and to keep growing in the arts.
She backs up her strong belief in music by pointing to the 150 members of the U.S. Congress, who stood outside of the Capitol in Washington singing God Bless America in September of 2001, after the attack on the trade center, and more recently to the Ukrainians, who are clinging to life in their basements reportedly taking up their violins and singing to get through the current Russian assault.
Mrs. Haigh, who married Stewart Haigh after her first husband died, says she’s tired, but she doesn’t plan to give up music or music education completely.
She might offer some master classes and is considering writing a book about how to teach voice to small children. She says she’s seen other books on the topic, but she sees a need to simplify the writing.
Although she is closing her studio, she does not plan to abandon her students. She has an assistant Kate McDaniels, who has been team teaching with her, so she knows how to start a studio and train voices, Mrs. Haigh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.