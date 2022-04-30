It was Janet Inman Haigh’s father, who died when she was only 13-years-old, who got her started on her more than 50-year career in music.

He was a violinist and tenor, who studied music at Kansas University. He served as a minister of music at his church, plus he taught band and orchestra at a nearby high school.

He made sure as his daughter was growing up that she had a variety of instrumental and voice experiences. She agrees that musical ability can run through families; it certainly did in hers. When they get together, they have instrumentalists, singers and conductors.

She sings and plays the flute, and her two daughters are now working to change their communities through the power of music.

“I mean the people that came to [her dad’s] funeral, the whole city turned out. That’s when I made my decision,” she said.

Her decision, made those long years ago, has transformed not only individual lives, but also the quality of life in Horry County and even some surrounding areas.

“I saw the power of music to change a community,” she said.

This past weekend, she celebrated the closing of her voice studio with two concerts. One featured five singers that she had coached since they were 5 or 6-years-old. She decided this was a good time to stop because the group is headed off to college.

She can’t begin to count how many children she’s coached at her voice studio, but she quickly points out a few of the positive influences she’s had on the community. At the top of her list is her contribution toward the creation of the Long Bay’s Youth Symphony that helps young people learn to play and perform.

She saw the need for a youth orchestra when she served as chairman of the Long Bay’s Education Committee whose members went to area schools where they began teaching and holding workshops.

She was living in Conway when the Long Bay Symphony began, and later is glad to report that she voted for the current conductor, Charles Jones Evans, to join Horry’s music community.