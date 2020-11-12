More people should be able to afford to live in Myrtle Beach, city leaders agreed as they entered into an agreement with Habitat for Humanity of Horry County to manage the city’s workforce housing program.
The nonprofit organization would detail the need for affordable rental and home ownership. Habitat will also be responsible for finding funding sources to purchase land and existing housing.
The 18-month contract is for $246,000 and is paid for with the city’s workforce housing fee. The fee is a 0.25% charge to developers of new construction. Money from the fee can only be used for the workforce housing program.
The fund currently has more than $700,000 in the bank.
The $246,000 includes salary for a full-time director, three part-time positions with benefits, overhead and office space.
The city requires quarterly reports from Habitat and can terminate the contract with a 30-day written notice.
Jason Greene of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County said the organization has already picked Chad Charles to lead the program with the city.
Charles, according to Greene, was with Habitat for seven years on a state level overseeing similar projects in Greenwood, Greenville, Columbia and Berkeley County. He has been the construction director with Habitat in Horry County for a year.
Greene said Charles’ salary will remain at $85,000 annually and the move from construction director to workforce housing director is considered a lateral move within the organization.
Amber Campbell, the city’s research and development analyst, has told the city council most of the city employees do not live within the city limits. She said there are numerous reasons why employees don’t live in the city, but cost is often mentioned as a top reason.
At an earlier workshop meeting, City Manager John Pedersen had proposed a pilot program allowing city employees to have their down payments matched by the city and the down payment loans would be financed by the city.
The agreement reached on Tuesday states one of the duties the city expects from Habitat is to establish “affordable homeownership opportunities (to include mortgage facilitation)” and provide for a community land trust to hold land for the benefit of the community.
While the agreement with Habitat does not specifically include the pilot program, Pedersen said on Tuesday the pilot program will be brought back up to city council by the end of the year.
As Pedersen proposed, the pilot program would be funded through the 0.25% charge to developers of new construction for a total of $100,000.
The pilot program is two-fold – city employees will have a down payment matched evenly by the city up to $10,000 if they choose to live anywhere within the city limits, or the city would match a down payment by $1.50 workforce housing money per $1 of the employee’s money if the employee chooses a targeted area such as the downtown area.
The pilot program would allow the city to withhold money from the employee’s paycheck for a year until half of the target down payment is reached. The match from the city’s side is classified as a second mortgage.
For every year the employee lives in the home and is still employed by the city, the city’s match is reduced by one-fifth until it is cleared after five years. If the employee quits or is fired within the five-year period, Pedersen had said, the employee would be responsible for paying the city back a proportional part of the match.
