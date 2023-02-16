The Myrtle Beach City Council wants to make it easier for folks to live inside the city by adopting a workforce housing plan and agreeing to a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.
“With what housing prices have continued do in the past two years, with inflation not matching wage growth between housing and cost of household goods,” City Councilman John Krajc said. “Workforce and accessible housing, now more than ever, has become front of the line in terms of crisis for our workforce to be able to have housing.”
Habitat has agreed to manage and implement the strategic plan from March through August 2024 for $302,061. The contract amount includes salary for three full time employees as well as funds for utilities, insurance, marketing, auditing and overhead.
One of the first tasks Habitat will oversee will be the implementation of a local housing trust fund for the city, which would create a pool of public sector and private industry money to invest in workforce housing.
“It could be a developer who comes into the community that wants to build a housing project that targets the workforce wage earning demographic but in order to do that, they need an extra $200,000 or $300,000 to make the model work,” Myrtle Beach assistant city manager Brian Tucker said. “They would then go to the Housing Trust Fund and the housing trust fund could contribute…”
Other tasks to be performed by Habitat according to their contract with the city will be to establish a density bonus for workforce housing and create a community land trust and land bank.
A density bonus would permit developers to increase the maximum allowable development of workforce dwelling units in exchange for funds or fiscal incentives.
“Similar to the land bank concept, a land trust would basically be an entity that could hold land designated for workforce housing sites. They go out and find the appropriate place for workforce housing projects and buy or invest in those properties,” Tucker said.
Tucker said land trusts and banks are typically governed by a board of directors without financial interest in the projects.
The final task for Habitat will be to partner on a home linking/home sharing program, with the contract allotting $20,000 towards fees and services associated with building the program.
“Whether its city employees, hospitality workers, retail, service workers, people in those lines of work and people who need to be able to access housing for their quality of life, we have the opportunity to create those opportunities,” Krajc said.
The strategic plan is needed, according to the resolution, because there is shortage of affordable housing because the Grand Strand is a desirable place to live, land is expensive and there are ongoing construction labor shortages. The shortage of workforce housing makes it difficult for local businesses to recruit and retain workers.
Habitat for Humanity of Horry County was asked to develop the plan with input from employers, residents, workers and city staff.
Additionally on Tuesday, the city council approved a resolution asking the South Carolina General Assembly to double the state Low Income Housing Tax Credit cap from its current $20 million to $40 million.
“Similar to the Housing Trust Fund, low-income housing tax credits is a tool that is used across the country to make financing these types of projects affordable. And the tax credits basically provide rebates or credits to the developers who are building these projects. Right now, we're at $20 million a year; we all recognize there's a need for affordable housing or workforce housing that's not being met,” Tucker said.
