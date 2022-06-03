Aailyah Parker has dreamt of becoming a homeowner. Thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, that dream became a reality Friday.
“Oh my god, it feels great. It feels wonderful,” Parker said. “It’s a different type of feeling.”
Parker, 28, applied to the program at Habitat almost two years ago, saying her age and financial limitations deterred her from becoming a homeowner.
“I couldn’t just go out and actually purchase a home,” Parker said. “So, I just said let’s just apply and see how this goes with Habitat.”
Habitat's executive director Jason Greene said Parker’s story is similar those the nonprofit has served over the years.
“They come to us looking for a way to kind of get a new lease on life and move forward and do better for their family,” Greene said, adding he’s excited to see Parker make the journey to work with the nonprofit to achieve home ownership.
Parker’s new home is in the Conway area and is the nonprofit’s 163rd home since being founded in the county over 30 years ago. The home is sponsored by Wells Fargo and Horry County HOME Consortium.
Greene has been the executive director for roughly two years and during his tenure has seen 13 homes built.
“Every single program, every single person is unique in their journey to our program and what they learn and how they transform over that time,” Greene said. “To watch them blossom and become homeowners is quite special.”
Greene said the cost to build the home is around $150,000, adding Parker is paying a mortgage she can finally afford.
“That allows them to build equity in their life every day from that point forward,” Greene said.
Greene said the rest of the cost is subsidized through grants and federal dollars the nonprofit obtains to build the home.
While Parker’s home isn’t fully furnished just yet, she did make sure her nine-year-old son Jayceon had a full-sized bed.
“He’s actually a big boy now, so he doesn’t want a twin,” she said.
Parker said her two-year-old daughter Ragan couldn’t care less what was in her room.
“She likes toys,” Parker laughed, adding her kids are grateful for what they have.
On top of the keys to her new home, the Parker family was also gifted with items such as a tool kit, quilts and a Bible filled with gift cards to home improvement and grocery stores like Lowe’s and Food Lion.
Parker said since she’s been in the program, she’s been purchasing things for her new home here and there but has yet to complete her dining room area.
“I don’t have a dining room table so stuff like that I’ll be looking into and get a feel for the house,” she said.
One of the first things Parker wants to do in her new home is have a home-cooked meal.
“I will say our first meal will be a little cookout, just a celebration just to have family over to kind of celebrate,” Parker said. “It’s been a long journey for me.”
For those in a situation like Parker’s, she encourages them to go for it and apply to Habitat.
“Everybody’s dream is to have a home, especially if you have kids. You definitely want to make something just so they can have in the future,” Parker said. “I would say go for it and put your mind to it. Anything that you put your mind to, you can do it.”
